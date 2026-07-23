HOPPR Brings AI Foundation Models to Chest CT, Expanding Developer Access Across Its Growing Medical Imaging Portfolio

HOPPR's fifth foundation model brings its own chest CT capability to the AI Foundry portfolio, combining purpose-built models with secure infrastructure and flexible expert services that meet development teams wherever they are. Generates descriptive imaging language from chest CT, including lung nodule characterization and aortic measurements, covering the range of findings in a routine chest CT study.

Trained on a large proprietary dataset of chest CT studies from multiple U.S. clinical sites, with deliberate coverage of rare but serious conditions such as aortic injury, pulmonary embolism, and pneumothorax .

. Available for customer modification through HOPPR Forward Deployed Services, giving teams a direct path to adapt the model to their data, use cases and workflows without requiring in-house ML infrastructure.

Forward Deployed Services, giving teams a direct path to adapt the model to their data, use cases and workflows without requiring in-house ML infrastructure. Expands HOPPR's growing foundation model portfolio spanning chest X-ray, mammography, and now chest CT, covering both classification and narrative generation tasks.

CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPPR, a company focused on transforming how AI is developed for medical imaging, today introduced its HOPPR® EF Chest CT Narrative Model, a foundation model that processes 3D chest CT volumes and generates narrative language describing image characteristics across pulmonary, mediastinal, cardiac, upper abdominal, osseous, and soft tissue regions. The model is now available through HOPPR® Forward Deployed Services, giving development teams expert support across every stage from evaluation to integration.

The HOPPR® EF Chest CT Narrative Model was trained on a large proprietary dataset of chest CT studies from multiple clinical sites across the United States. A deliberate emphasis was placed on ensuring serious but less common conditions, including aortic injury, pulmonary embolism, rib fractures, and pneumothorax, are well represented in training. This approach reflects HOPPR's focus on building models that are useful across the realistic range of what clinicians encounter, not just the most routine cases.

"Chest CT is one of the most information-dense studies in radiology. Getting AI to work well across everything it captures — the lungs, the heart, the aorta — is a genuinely hard problem, and we are pleased with what this model can do," said Khan Siddiqui, M.D., co-founder and CEO of HOPPR. "But the model is only part of what we are building. Our AI Foundry and Forward Deployed Services include secure infrastructure, curated data, and the clinical and technical expertise to help any organization move from a foundation model to a working application, regardless of where they are starting from. That is what makes this more than a model release."

With this release, HOPPR's foundation model portfolio now spans three imaging modalities: chest X-ray, mammography and chest CT. The portfolio covers both AI-assisted classification and narrative-language-generation tasks. Models are available on the HOPPR® AI Foundry alongside third-party models from NVIDIA, Google, Microsoft, Stanford AIMI, and others. The Foundry also provides access to curated datasets and traceable development workflows, giving partners the data infrastructure and governance foundations that are difficult and expensive to build independently in a regulated healthcare environment.

"Working with HOPPR's Forward Deployed Services team has allowed us to evaluate the Chest CT Narrative Model against our own data without needing to build that capability internally," said Kevin Kadakia, Chief Operating Officer at RadiologyOne. "The ability to adapt the model to our specific workflow and imaging environment is exactly what we were looking for in a foundation model partner."

What distinguishes HOPPR is not just the models. Foundation models on the HOPPR® AI Foundry are built on secure, HIPAA-ready infrastructure that is SOC 2 Type II and HITRUST e1 certified, and operates under a Quality Management System. Partners also have access to HOPPR Forward Deployed Services (FDS), a flexible engagement model that provides clinical workflow expertise, machine learning, fine-tuning, integration, and deployment support depending on what a team needs. Some partners need deep technical support to modify a model on their own data. Others need help navigating clinical workflow requirements or regulatory preparation. FDS meets them where they are, filling in the gaps that stand between a foundation model and a working application.

To get started with the HOPPR® EF CT Chest Narrative Model, click here. To learn more, visit www.hoppr.ai.

About HOPPR

Founded in 2019, HOPPR brings together experts in clinical radiology, AI development, and healthcare commercialization to advance the development of transparent and scalable AI for medical imaging. The HOPPR® AI Foundry is a secure development platform designed for building, validating, and hosting AI models for medical imaging. The platform provides curated datasets, traceable development workflows, and secure infrastructure that support responsible AI development aligned with SOC 2 Type II, HITRUST e1, HIPAA and industry quality management and regulatory standards. For more information, visit www.hoppr.ai.

SOURCE HOPPR