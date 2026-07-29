Horizon Media Holdings Hosts AI Fluency Experience for Summer Interns

Next Generation of Marketers Learn to Collaborate with AI on Real Client Growth Challenges

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Media Holdings today announced it will host an AI collaborative working session alongside partners at Section AI on July 29, bringing together the agency's summer interns, technology partners, and up-and-coming industry talent to explore what it takes to build a marketing career in an AI-native world. The experience is designed to showcase and empower emerging professionals to leverage AI to accelerate learning, strengthen strategic thinking, and drive growth.

At a time when many organizations are focused on using AI to automate work, Horizon believes the greater opportunity lies in using AI to elevate human potential. As the agency's Growth Partner philosophy continues to evolve through AI, data and human intelligence, developing an AI-fluent workforce is becoming as important as developing AI-powered technology itself.

"The next generation of marketers won't start from zero; they'll start with AI as a collaborator," said Aleksandra Novikova, SVP, Talent Acquisition & Learning at Horizon Media. "That changes what we need to teach them and how we need to prepare them. It's not about replacing human judgment with AI. It's about upskilling: learning to use AI as a tool that amplifies human thinking while maintaining the strategic rigor and client focus that define great marketing."

Interns will spend the day working alongside their partners at Section AI, the enterprise AI training and adoption platform that powers Blu Platform, to solve a real business problem facing one of Horizon's clients.

"As viewing habits continue to evolve, success depends on finding new ways to connect audiences with great content," said Elizabeth Luciano, EVP, Marketing A+E Global Media. "We're excited to see these interns use AI and Horizon's Blu Platform to uncover untapped audience opportunities and bring fresh thinking to one of the biggest challenges facing the media industry today."

As the day concludes, Horizon will open its doors to industry professionals at all levels for a fireside chat on AI fluency for emerging professionals. It will feature Horizon's Domenic Venuto, EVP, Chief Product & Data Officer, and Niki DeCou, EVP, Enterprise Solutions; Elizabeth Luciano, EVP Marketing A+E Global Media; and Section AI Chief Revenue Officer, Bobby Isaacson.

"The gap between knowing about AI and knowing how to apply it in your job for business value - that's where careers are made or stalled right now," said Bobby Isaacson, Chief Revenue Officer at Section AI. "In this hackathon, we want to give interns hands-on experience getting value from AI, so they can help lead their teams through this era."

For interns, the July 29 experience offers a glimpse into what Horizon has been building toward: an organization where humans and AI work together, where strategy and technology are integrated, where technology serves clients rather than constraining them.

About Horizon Media Holdings

Horizon Media Holdings is the privately-held parent company of Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency and the largest independent globally, with additional portfolio companies including – Horizon Next (full-service marketing); Horizon Commerce (commerce and digital experiences); Horizon Business (consulting, media and creative); One Horizon (full-service advertising); HS&E (sports and experiential); and Blue Hour Studios (influencer agency). Horizon Media Holdings has a 50/50 partnership with Havas Media Network in the performance-driven agency network, Horizon Global. Horizon Holdings drives enterprise-level innovation, fosters collaboration across its portfolio, and explores new growth opportunities and technology solutions to help its clients navigate the shifting marketing challenges of today and tomorrow.

SOURCE Horizon Media