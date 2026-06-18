Horizon Media Launches Agentic Orchestration Layer for Real-Time Media Decisioning

HorizonOS' Blu Platform Connects Audience Intelligence, Activation, and Measurement across Publishers Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal, Enabled by an Open Ecosystem for Collaboration with the Databricks platform and Newton Research

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Media Holdings, parent company of the world's largest independent media agency, today announced agentic buying capabilities within HorizonOS' Blu, the agency's marketing intelligence platform. This advanced technology delivers agents that make real-time decisions across channels and publishers, while keeping critical human judgement at the core of the media purchasing strategy. Instead of disconnected workflows, Blu's intelligent agents integrate audience intelligence, publisher data, and campaign performance into a unified decision system that optimizes media buys in real time across multiple channels simultaneously.

This is Horizon's latest move to accelerate innovation to the agency's open ecosystem by focusing on how technology can best serve clients and solve a perennial problem for marketers. In typical agency marketing workflows, creative teams, activation teams, and measurement teams operate independently. That traditional framework results in layers of fragmentation that limits the ability to optimize in real time and creates friction when brands need to respond quickly to market conditions.

Rather than trying to force clients to become test subjects in the race among traditional holding companies' tech implementations, Horizon's open operating system connects data, partners, and human intelligence into unified decision systems — emphasizing the practical, not the experimental.

As part of its ongoing AI initiatives, Horizon is testing, validating and scaling solutions with leading players across the ad ecosystem, leveraging the Databricks platform. These existing partnerships include major media publishers like Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal, TikTok and agentic analytics solutions like Newton Research. By participating in Horizon's solutions, these collaborators are pioneering how the agentic buying process can be orchestrated to work on a practical level for all.

"Agentic buying will soon be the new standard for high-performance media buying," said Domenic Venuto, Chief Product & Data Officer at Horizon Media Holdings. "And Horizon is enabling it at scale, while maintaining human judgement at the center of decision-making. By removing the intermediary layer, we're also simplifying the path marketers' take to reach the right audiences. This enhanced set of capabilities and partners changes how clients can respond to market conditions, audience behavior, and competitive dynamics in real time rather than in retrospect."

The Bigger Picture: An Open Alternative to Vendor Lock-In

The agentic buying strategy sits within a larger expansion of Horizon's platform interoperability. Alongside agentic buying, Horizon is expanding its "agentic integration layer"—a set of Blu audience APIs, MCPs (Model Context Protocol), and agent-based integration points. Rather than constraining clients into a single-vendor solution, this layer allows partners – from ad tech companies to media owners to marTech providers – to plug directly into Blu Platform. By building capabilities on top of our platform, partners can co-develop customized solutions within Horizon's open operating system that further extend benefits to our clients.

"At a time when the industry is consolidating around fewer choices and closed ecosystems, Horizon is opening the door," said Jeremy Flynn EVP, Head of Product at Horizon Media Holdings. "Our agentic integration layer allows any qualified partner to build on top of Blu. We're creating the infrastructure that allows the best solutions to drive growth for marketers."

Blu is broadening a network effect across the media landscape, leveraging Databricks for agentic platform development and Newton Research for real-time measurement. Collaborators taking advantage of Horizon's orchestration layer include Affinity Solutions, Innovid, Kartel, Kochava, Magnite, Predactiv, Sightly, Smartly, Vidmob, Vurvey Labs, ZeroToOne.AI and major media companies, including Clear Channel Outdoor, Disney, Fox, iHeartMedia, NBCUniversal, OUTFRONT Media, Snap, and TikTok.

This approach stands in contrast to how holding companies typically operate: consolidating technology ownership and forcing clients into proprietary stacks regardless of fit. Horizon inverts that model. The agency provides the platform and orchestration layer, partners provide specialized capabilities, and clients choose the combination that works for their specific business.

Proof Points and Client Impact

We are executing early deployments with key clients, including enabling SharkNinja to securely collaborate with retail partners using Blu audience APIs.

"The scalability and efficiency benefit is significant," said Krish Kuruppath EVP, Head of Technology at Horizon Media Holdings. "Previously, if a brand wanted to use five different partners—creative optimization, audience expansion, measurement, activation—we'd have to custom-integrate each one. With the agentic integration layer, those partners can plug into Blu and immediately have access to the data and signals they need from the agency's API and HorizonOS partners. That dramatically accelerates go-to-market and reduces implementation friction."

The broader agentic integration layer is available now, with existing and new partners able to integrate via APIs, MCP standards, or agent-based connections. This announcement is part of a broader series of HorizonOS announcements planned for Cannes 2026, where the agency will showcase how the open ecosystem model is enabling capabilities that closed, proprietary systems cannot deliver at the same pace or scale.

"The fundamental insight here is simple," said Samantha Rose, EVP Head of Integrated Investment and Programmatic at Horizon Media Holdings. "Technology innovation is happening too fast for any single company—including Horizon—to build everything ourselves. The agencies and platforms that will excel are those willing to open their doors and collaborate. That's what we're doing with agentic buying. It's what we're doing with the integration layer. And it's what we're building toward with HorizonOS and the broader open ecosystem."

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, the largest independent media agency globally, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400+ people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees, resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

SOURCE Horizon Media