HORMEL® Chili and OMAHA STEAKS® Unite to Elevate America's Chili Experience

The new co-developed recipe delivers prominent pieces of beef, rich flavor and a satisfying, competition-style experience.

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HORMEL® Chili is raising the bar for canned chili with the introduction of its new co-branded chili developed in collaboration with OMAHA STEAKS®. Designed for consumers seeking high-quality chili without sacrificing convenience, the new offering delivers a rich, competition-style experience that is ready to enjoy in minutes.

HORMEL® Chili is raising the bar for canned chili with the introduction of its new co-branded chili developed in collaboration with OMAHA STEAKS®. Designed for consumers seeking high-quality chili without sacrificing convenience, HORMEL® Chili & OMAHA STEAKS® 100% Natural Beef Chili with Beans delivers a rich, competition-style experience that is ready to enjoy in minutes.

The new recipe was co-developed by Hormel Foods and Omaha Steaks, combining the strengths of both brands to create a premium, flavorful chili experience. From the selection and presentation of the beef to the chili's texture, seasoning and slow-simmered flavor profile, every detail was designed to reflect the quality consumers associate with both brands.

"For more than 90 years, HORMEL® Chili has been bringing convenient, flavorful meals to tables across the country," said Brett Ament, brand manager at Hormel Foods. "Working with Omaha Steaks allowed us to approach every element of this recipe through a more premium lens, particularly the quality, texture and prominence of the beef."

Unlike chili with a more blended consistency, HORMEL® Chili & OMAHA STEAKS® 100% Natural Beef Chili with Beans showcases its beef and vegetables, delivering a more substantial and satisfying eating experience.

"Our collaboration with HORMEL® Chili brings together two brands with a shared passion for creating exceptional food," said Nate Rempe, president and CEO of Omaha Steaks. "We applied 109 years of experience with premium meats and a deep understanding of what creates an exceptional eating experience to help develop a chili that is rich, flavorful and worthy of both names."

HORMEL® Chili & OMAHA STEAKS® 100% Natural Beef Chili with Beans is now available nationally at select stores. For more information, including recipes, nutritional details and where to buy, visit www.hormelchili.com.

About the HORMEL® Chili Brand

America loves HORMEL® Chili. First established in 1935, the brand has become the country's favorite canned-chili brand, with a wide range of products available to consumers at large. Whether enjoyed as a delectable dip for chips and/or French fries, or prepared as an easy and delicious weeknight meal, the tried-and-tested tastiness of HORMEL® Chili is a longstanding staple of American cuisine. For more information on all products under the HORMEL® Chili brand, including a wide array of recipes and where to buy, visit hormelchili.com.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

About Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grass-fed, grain-finished beef and other premium foods, including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers, and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com, or at retail stores nationwide.

FAQs

What makes the new HORMEL® Chili & OMAHA STEAKS® 100% Natural Beef Chili with Beans unique?

The new chili delivers a premium experience with high-quality meat, hearty ingredients and bold flavor, combining the expertise of HORMEL® Chili with the premium reputation of OMAHA STEAKS®.

Why did HORMEL® Chili partner with OMAHA STEAKS®?

The partnership brings together HORMEL® Chili's expertise in flavorful, convenient meals with OMAHA STEAKS®' century of experience with premium meats. Together, the brands co-developed a richer, more substantial chili experience with prominent pieces of beef, satisfying texture and bold flavor.

Does OMAHA STEAKS® provide the meat used in the chili?

No. HORMEL® Chili produces the product using high-quality, 100% natural beef. OMAHA STEAKS® collaborated in the development of the recipe, helping shape the product's meat presentation, texture and overall eating experience.

What inspired this new chili offering?

Consumers increasingly want convenient meals that still feel substantial and deliver a higher-quality eating experience. HORMEL® Chili & OMAHA STEAKS® 100% Natural Beef Chili with Beans was created to offer a more elevated take on canned chili, with visible pieces of beef and vegetables, rich flavor and a competition-style texture.

How can consumers enjoy the new HORMEL® Chili & OMAHA STEAKS® 100% Natural Beef Chili with Beans?

It is ready to heat and enjoy on its own or can be finished with favorite toppings such as shredded cheese, sour cream, diced onions or green onions. It also works well over baked potatoes, hot dogs, fries or nachos.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation