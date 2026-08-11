The PLANTERS® Brand Welcomes Fall with New Maple Brown Sugar Almonds, Apple Cider Donut Cashews and Expanded Special Reserve Collection

"Fall is known for its iconic flavors, making it a powerful moment for premium snacking that captures the nostalgia and comfort of the season," said Patrick Horbas, marketing director of the PLANTERS® brand. "With new Maple Brown Sugar Almonds, the return of fan favorite Apple Cider Donut Cashews and the expansion of our Special Reserve collection, these PLANTERS® products are the go-to premium protein choice for fall."

PLANTERS® brand Fall 2026 Collection:

Apple Cider Donut Cashews (13 oz.) : Returning by popular demand, these kettle-roasted whole cashews combine apple and cinnamon flavors with the creamy texture and natural nutty taste the PLANTERS® brand is known for to deliver the warm, nostalgic taste of fall. Available now on Amazon and at major retailers including Kroger, select Albertsons and Safeway stores, Publix and Ahold starting in mid-August.

: Returning by popular demand, these kettle-roasted whole cashews combine apple and cinnamon flavors with the creamy texture and natural nutty taste the PLANTERS® brand is known for to deliver the warm, nostalgic taste of fall. Available now on Amazon and at major retailers including Kroger, select Albertsons and Safeway stores, Publix and Ahold starting in mid-August. Maple Brown Sugar Almonds (15.25 oz.): A new seasonal flavor capturing the essence of fall. These roasted almonds feature maple brown sugar notes and a sweet, crunchy texture perfect for cozy nights, seasonal gatherings and festive entertaining. Available now on Amazon and at major retailers including Kroger, select Albertsons and Safeway stores, Publix and Ahold starting in mid-August

Also new this season: Special Reserve Peanuts (34 oz.)

The PLANTERS® brand is expanding its premium Special Reserve line with a larger 34-ounce shareable size, perfect for entertaining. Sourced from a single Virginia grower and produced through small-batch roasting and hand-salting, this limited-quantity offering debuts exclusively on Sam's Club e-commerce in early October. The 13 oz. Special Reserve also returns for its third consecutive year on Amazon beginning August 18.

"PLANTERS® Special Reserve continues to redefine expectations for what a peanut can be, delivering a premium experience that has resonated with consumers year after year, and we're thrilled to bring it back for a third season," said Gillian Lozak, associate brand manager of the PLANTERS® brand.

Fall deserves more than ordinary snacking. The PLANTERS® brand fall lineup delivers the season's truest flavors, paired with an unmatched crunch. The fall collection rolls out across major retailers throughout August and September. All offerings are available for a limited time only.

About the PLANTERS® Brand

Founded in 1906 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., the Planters® brand has been the ultimate snacking solution for consumers for over a century with a vast portfolio of peanuts, snackable nut mixes, seeds and so much more. No matter what you're craving — salted, unsalted, dry roasted, honey roasted, whole nuts, half nuts, peanuts, mixed nuts — Planters® products have you covered. The Planters® brand, which has been owned by Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) since 2021, is also home to the beloved Mr. Peanut® character, who is currently touring the salty streets of America in his world-famous NUTmobile. Fans of the Planters® brand can request the world's largest peanut on wheels by submitting a request at plantersnutmobile.com. For more information on all Planters® products, visit planters.com.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation