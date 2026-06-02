Hormel Foods Corporation to Participate in Oppenheimer 26th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

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Hormel Foods Corporation

Jun 02, 2026, 19:00 ET

AUSTIN, Minn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced today that John Ghingo, president, and Paul Kuehneman, interim chief financial officer and controller, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Oppenheimer 26th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference on Monday, June 8, 2026. A webcast of the fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT).

The live webcast and replay of the event can be accessed on the company's investor website, investor.hormelfoods.com.

About Hormel Foods 
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

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SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

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