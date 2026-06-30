Horvath & Tremblay Acquires SCOPE, Expanding its National CRE Platform Deeper into the Mid-Atlantic

SCOPE H&T Deal to Accelerate H&T's Presence Across the Region, on the Heels of NYC Add-On.

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC ("SCOPE"), a leading commercial real estate brokerage across the Philadelphia region, led by Phil Sharrow, and Horvath & Tremblay, one of the nation's most active and fastest-growing investment real estate brokerage firms announces today that SCOPE has joined the Horvath & Tremblay platform. With this transaction, Phil Sharrow, Founder and President of SCOPE, to strategize with leadership on the firm's Mid-Atlantic strategic growth as it grows deeper into the Northeast and beyond.

Horvath & Tremblay | Scope

The transaction unites SCOPE's deep-rooted Mid-Atlantic relationships with Horvath & Tremblay's national platform, expanded service capabilities, and institutional-grade agent resources — creating a formidable presence for investment real estate in the Philadelphia market and beyond. The new H&T Philadelphia office will be located at 1650 Arch Street.

"H&T operates with the same urgency and discipline that we are accustomed to while having the resources and reach of the largest players in the industry. This is a great move for everybody involved."

— Phil Sharrow, Founder & President, SCOPE

A PLATFORM BUILT FOR GROWTH

Horvath & Tremblay "HT" has established itself as one of the most dynamic growth stories in commercial real estate. It currently serves private investors and institutions in the multifamily, retail and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Boston, MA, the company expanded to 17 offices across the United States with just under 200 brokers. Its largest presence is within New England, followed by Chicago and the Midwest while its Florida offices have also seen rapid expansion. The firm has completed more than 3,000 transactions totaling over $10 billion in aggregate value and has been recognized as a "Top 10 Best Commercial Real Estate Workplace in the U.S." for its culture, training infrastructure, and broker support model. Most recently, H&T acquired B6, a NYC-based brokerage led by Paul Massey. H&T will be announcing its new NYC office in the coming weeks with approximately 6,000 square feet adjacent to Bryant Park.

In 2025, H&T further broadened its capabilities from investment sales and leasing with the launch of dedicated Capital Markets and Appraisals divisions — positioning the firm as a full-service investment real estate advisor capable of supporting clients across the entire transaction lifecycle, from valuation and structured financing through disposition and 1031 exchange execution.

"Horvath & Tremblay's growth is a direct reflection of what happens when you give talented brokers the right support, culture without bureaucracy, and a national network. Phil and the SCOPE team are exactly the kind of operators we want leading these markets."

— Todd Tremblay, Executive Vice President, Horvath & Tremblay

PHILIP SHARROW & SCOPE —-ATLANTIC MARKET LEADERSHIP

Philip Sharrow founded SCOPE in 2019 after leading Marcus & Millichap's top-performing multifamily investment sales group in its Philadelphia office. Under Sharrow's leadership, SCOPE built a reputation as a go-to regional brokerage for middle-market multifamily and development transactions — earning a seat at the table alongside institutional brokerage firms through a differentiated approach rooted in deep relationships, strong technical capabilities with local IQ.

Joining Horvath & Tremblay gives SCOPE's advisors immediate access to a national buyer and investor network, proprietary transaction data, a dedicated buy-side desk, centralized marketing support and one of the most recognized workplace cultures in the industry.

"Phil and SCOPE have been highly respected in their market for some time. What they've done in a short period is exceptional. We look forward to building on that with the support of our NYC, NJ, and DC offices.

— Bob Horvath, Executive Vice President, Horvath & Tremblay

EXPANDING THE MID-ATLANTIC FOOTPRINT

The combination deepens Horvath & Tremblay's investment in the Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware market. Horvath & Tremblay and SCOPE are actively growing the Mid-Atlantic team across various roles. If interested in discussing what working with H&T looks like, make contact below.

Media & Inquiry Contacts

Phil Sharrow | Horvath & Tremblay — Mid-Atlantic

[email protected] | horvathtremblay.com

Josh Velez | Horvath & Tremblay — Corporate Headquarters

[email protected] | (781) 776-4000 | horvathtremblay.com

ABOUT THE FIRMS

About Horvath & Tremblay

Horvath & Tremblay is one of the most active and successful investment real estate brokerage firms in the United States, with 17 offices nationwide and more than $10 billion in completed transactions. The firm specializes in the sale of single-tenant net-lease, multi-tenant retail, multifamily, mixed-use, office, and industrial properties, and offers fully integrated Capital Markets and Appraisals services. H&T is dedicated to providing superior market intelligence, national reach, and local expertise to private investors, developers, institutions, and industry professionals, and has been consistently recognized as a Top 10 Best Commercial Real Estate Workplace in the U.S. For more information, visit horvathtremblay.com.

About SCOPE Commercial Real Estate Services

SCOPE, based out of Philadelphia, is a leading investment real estate services firm serving the Mid-Atlantic. Founded in 2019 by Phil Sharrow, SCOPE offers investment sales, debt consulting, and asset advisory services across multifamily, mixed-use, retail and industrial asset classes. The firm has built a reputation for dynamic market expertise and deep relationships. For more information, visit scopecre.com.

SOURCE Horvath & Tremblay