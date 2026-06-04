Horvath & Tremblay Announces Strategic Integration of B6 Real Estate Advisors, Expanding New York City Presence

BOSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horvath & Tremblay, a premier real estate services firm specializing in Investment Real Estate Brokerage, 1031 Exchanges, Debt/Equity Placement, and Appraisal & Valuation Services, today announced the strategic integration of B6 Real Estate Advisors into the firm's growing national platform. Headquartered in Boston with 17 offices nationwide, Horvath & Tremblay has built a reputation as a trusted advisor to thousands of real estate investors and industry professionals across the country. The integration significantly expands the firm's New York City operations, where Horvath & Tremblay has maintained an active brokerage presence for several years. The addition of B6 team further strengthens the company's position in one of the most important investment real estate markets in the world.

Horvath & Tremblay | B6

The New York operation will be located near Bryant Park and led by Paul Massey, one of the most respected and recognizable figures in New York commercial real estate. Massey previously co-founded and built Massey Knakal into one of the most influential investment sales firms in New York City history before its sale in 2014. Following that success, Massey launched B6 Real Estate Advisors, where he continued to demonstrate the resilience, entrepreneurial drive, and long-term vision that have defined his career and earned him deep respect throughout the industry.

"This is an incredibly meaningful moment for us," said Bob Horvath, Co-Founder and Principal of Horvath & Tremblay. "When we started Horvath & Tremblay nearly ten years ago, Paul was someone we looked up to tremendously. He was generous with his time, a great sounding board for us early on, and someone whose insight and experience we genuinely valued. Having the opportunity to now partner together as we continue expanding our national platform is both exciting and incredibly rewarding for our entire team."

"Paul is one of the true icons of New York commercial real estate," Horvath added. "His relationships, leadership, and understanding of the market are extraordinary, and we are excited to continue building together."

Massey said the integration creates a unique opportunity to combine deep New York expertise with one of the country's fastest-growing investment real estate platforms.

Horvath & Tremblay has built an outstanding firm with a strong culture, exceptional leadership, and a clear long-term vision," said Massey. "I've admired and am proud of what Horvath & Tremblay have built over the years, and I'm excited about the opportunity to grow together and continue expanding the platform in New York and nationally.

For more information visit https://horvathtremblay.com/.

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SOURCE Horvath & Tremblay