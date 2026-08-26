Hosts Global Names Marti Winer Chief Executive Officer; Kurt Paben to Become Vice Chair

Leadership transition supports continued growth and global expansion for the destination management company

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosts Global (Hosts), a full-service destination management company (DMC) with owned operations across North America and a global alliance spanning more than 450 destinations worldwide, announced today that Marti Winer has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2026.

Meet Marti Winer | CEO Hosts Global

The planned leadership transition positions the company for continued success, innovation and long-term growth by prioritizing the client experience, creative partnerships, and development and opportunity for team members. Winer, currently Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Hosts West, will succeed Kurt Paben, who will transition to the role of Vice Chair before retiring at the conclusion of 2026.

Winer brings more than two decades of executive leadership across destination management, hospitality, experiential marketing and live events. Winer has quickly become a trusted Hosts executive leader since joining the organization in 2025. Prior to that, she led the reopening of Casa Bonita in Colorado and previously served as Vice President of Event Productions for MGM Resorts International, where she oversaw more than 2,200 events annually and shaped and delivered many of Las Vegas' most recognized events. Earlier leadership roles, including Wyndham Worldwide, strengthened her expertise in operations, finance and client service.

"I have tremendous confidence in Marti and know she is the right leader for Hosts' next chapter," said Frank Andrews, Chairman of Hosts Global. "She brings an uncommon combination of strategic vision, operational discipline, creativity and deep industry experience. Just as importantly, she leads with humility, curiosity and a genuine commitment to people. Those qualities make her the ideal person to build on the extraordinary culture we've created while leading Hosts into an exciting future."

As CEO, Winer's exceptional reputation and industry leadership are driven by her belief that live events have never been more important to business success. Winer sees that combination of global reach, local expertise and deep relationships not simply as scale, but as a powerful differentiator for Hosts and its clients making the organization uniquely positioned to respond to ever-changing needs across meetings, incentives and live events.

"Hosts is uniquely positioned for the future because of the exceptional people, trusted partnerships and collaborative culture that have defined this organization for decades," said Winer. "As our industry continues to evolve, our greatest opportunity is to keep learning, embrace new ideas and challenge ourselves to create even greater value for our clients and Alliance partners. I believe the strongest organizations never stop listening, never stop improving and never lose sight of the relationships that make their success possible. I'm honored to lead Hosts into its next chapter and excited to build on the remarkable legacy that already exists as we shape an even stronger future together."

"When we began thinking about the future leadership of Hosts, our goal wasn't simply to find someone who could maintain our momentum—we wanted someone who could accelerate it," said Paben. "Marti is that energetic leader. She has the experience, the judgment and the vision to take Hosts to places we haven't imagined yet. More importantly, she genuinely cares about people, clients and culture. I'm excited to spend the next several months working alongside her to ensure a seamless transition, and I can't wait to watch what she and our incredible team accomplish together."

Andrews added, "Kurt assumed leadership at one of the most pivotal moments in our industry's history, as travel and live events emerged from the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. His steady leadership, strategic vision and unwavering focus on our people, clients and partners positioned Hosts not only to recover, but to emerge stronger than ever. He has helped shape a global organization that is healthy, growing and exceptionally well positioned for the future. We are grateful he'll continue working alongside Marti through this planned transition to ensure the company continues its remarkable momentum."

About Hosts Global

Hosts Global is a full-service destination management company (DMC) with award-winning members in more than 450 destinations worldwide. Hosts Global provides clients with local expertise, global consistency, and one trusted relationship for meetings, events and incentives of any size, anywhere in the world. Legendary, Delivered.

Learn more at www.hosts-global.com.

SOURCE Hosts Global