ST. LOUIS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending years building a shopping search engine from the ground up, the team at Hot Sphinx has arrived at a conclusion that challenges one of the assumptions behind modern online shopping:

Most shoppers are making decisions with only a small fraction of the information that already exists about the products they're buying.

That realization has driven Hot Sphinx's development of a new product discovery platform that will introduce thousands of searchable product attributes, hundreds of sortable numeric specifications, and expanded product filtering capabilities across its shopping search engine.

The company expects to begin rolling out the first phase of these discovery enhancements during the coming month, with initial capabilities focused on advanced filtering, sorting, and attribute-based product exploration. Additional information about the platform is available at https://HotSphinx.com, while the company's mission and approach to shopping search are outlined at https://HotSphinx.com/why.

Consumers, merchants, and industry observers interested in following the rollout are encouraged to explore both https://HotSphinx.com and https://HotSphinx.com/why to learn more about the company's vision for independent shopping search and future product discovery enhancements.

Key Highlights

Proprietary shopping search engine built entirely in-house

Product feature extraction across nearly 90% of products in the catalog

Thousands of searchable product attributes and facets

Hundreds of sortable numeric specifications

New product discovery capabilities expected to begin rolling out in the coming months

"We started with a simple question," said a spokesperson for Hot Sphinx. "Why can shoppers search for price, brand, and maybe a few filters, when products often contain dozens of characteristics that could help them make better decisions?"

The answer wasn't straightforward.

According to Hot Sphinx, the challenge isn't that product information doesn't exist. It's that much of it is difficult to organize, normalize, and expose in a way that's useful to shoppers.

To address the problem, the company spent years building a proprietary search engine designed specifically for product discovery. Rather than relying on off-the-shelf ecommerce search technology, Hot Sphinx built its system from scratch and developed techniques for organizing thousands of unique product attributes across its catalog.

Today, Hot Sphinx can intelligently extract useful product features from nearly 90 percent of products while maintaining near-complete merchant coverage. Those efforts have produced thousands of searchable product attributes and hundreds of sortable numeric specifications.

Some products contain only a handful of useful discovery attributes. Others contain dozens.

For example:

A chandelier shopper may care more about bulb count than brand name.

A runner may care about heel-to-toe drop more than color.

A shopper comparing kettles may care about wall thickness.

A parent shopping for children's clothing may care about sleeve length.

A laptop buyer may care about memory speed rather than storage capacity.

Yet many of those characteristics remain difficult—or impossible—to search across much of the online shopping ecosystem.

Along the way, Hot Sphinx discovered something unexpected.

The most valuable product attributes are often the ones shoppers never think to search for until they're presented with the option.

"When people are given richer ways to explore products, they start asking better questions," said the spokesperson. "The challenge isn't helping someone search for what they already know. The challenge is helping them discover what actually matters."

One of the company's most ambitious efforts involves making virtually any numeric product specification available for sorting and comparison. Instead of limiting shoppers to conventional sorting options such as price or popularity, the system is designed to support hundreds of measurements and specifications ranging from dimensions and weight to performance metrics and category-specific technical details.

Hot Sphinx believes the future of shopping search is not simply finding products faster, but helping consumers discover products differently.

The company expects to begin introducing new discovery capabilities over the coming months as part of its broader effort to build an independent shopping search platform that prioritizes product relevance over advertising budgets.

About Hot Sphinx

HotSphinx.com is an independent shopping search engine and product discovery platform that helps consumers discover products from merchants across the web. By combining proprietary search technology with detailed product data, Hot Sphinx is building new ways for shoppers to explore products using the characteristics that matter most to them.

Learn more at https://HotSphinx.com.

SOURCE Hot Sphinx