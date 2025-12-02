Hot Sphinx Integrates TikTok Shop, Adding More Than 100,000 New Products to Its Privacy-First Shopping Search Engine

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot Sphinx, the privacy-first shopping search engine built to help consumers discover products without tracking or ad bias, today announced a major expansion of its index with the addition of over 100,000 TikTok Shop products. Shoppers can now browse items from TikTok Shop alongside millions of listings from other retailers, including both indie brands and major global sellers.

Screenshot of search results on hotsphinx.com for skincare products from TikTok Screenshot of TikTok Shop's dedicated brand results page on hotsphinx.com

As a product search engine focused on transparency and fairness, Hot Sphinx ranks results based on relevancy, giving every seller, from niche creators to large marketplaces, an equal opportunity to appear where they deserve. With this integration, TikTok Shop joins the platform's growing roster of partners, further expanding the selection available to shoppers looking to explore trending, unique, and high-quality products.

"TikTok Shop has become a powerful destination for discovery, especially for emerging and creator-driven brands," said a spokesperson for Hot Sphinx. "Bringing TikTok Shop into Hot Sphinx means shoppers can now see their products right alongside items from thousands of other sellers, all through a clean, privacy-first search experience that puts relevancy first."

Consumers can explore TikTok Shop products through direct searches like "TikTok" and category-specific keywords such as "skincare TikTok", or browse via the dedicated TikTok Shop brand page. Results are displayed without tracking, behavioral profiling, or pay-to-rank placement, allowing users to shop safely while discovering products that genuinely match their intent.

Supporting Indie Brands and Major Retailers Alike

One of Hot Sphinx's core strengths is its ability to present products from indie labels, niche makers, and emerging creators alongside large retailers and well-known marketplaces. By integrating TikTok Shop, Hot Sphinx continues its mission to give shoppers access to the broadest possible selection while ensuring every seller competes on the same footing.

Looking Ahead: New Partnerships and Enhanced Search Features

Hot Sphinx continues to expand its partnerships and is actively working on new features designed to elevate the product-search experience. In the coming months, the company plans to introduce powerful search improvements, including enhanced filtering, sorting options, and refinements to its relevancy-focused algorithm, responding to some of the most requested capabilities from buyers and sellers.

Availability

Consumers can start exploring TikTok Shop products on Hot Sphinx today at https://hotsphinx.com.

About Hot Sphinx

Hot Sphinx is a privacy-first shopping search engine designed to help consumers discover products across the web without tracking or intrusive advertising models. Independent brands, niche creators, and major global retailers appear side by side based on relevancy, providing shoppers with a fair and transparent search experience. Hot Sphinx is committed to building the most comprehensive and trustworthy way to find products online.

SOURCE Hot Sphinx