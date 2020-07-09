Hotels & Resorts of Halekulani Recognized by Travel + Leisure "World's Best Awards" For Excellence In Luxury Hospitality

HONOLULU, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani, the hotel development and management division of Honolulu-based Halekulani Corporation, is pleased to announce that Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani and Halekulani have been named among the top Resort Hotels in Hawaii by the Travel + Leisure 2020 World's Best Awards, with Halepuna Waikiki receiving the coveted title of the No. 1 Resort Hotel in Hawaii. This announcement marks the first year that both properties have received the prestigious award.

"We are truly humbled to have been recognized with this esteemed award for both Halekulani and Halepuna Waikiki, especially as it comes directly from Travel + Leisure readers," said Peter Shaindlin, Chief Operating Officer of Halekulani Corporation. "Witnessing the success and evolution of our legendary Halekulani brand, both in Hawaii and beyond, has been a gratifying experience and serves as a true testament to the dedication of our exceptional staff who work hard each day to create unforgettable guest experiences."

Situated across from its iconic sister property Halekulani, Halepuna Waikiki debuted in October 2019 as the first luxury boutique hotel in Waikiki. Every experience at Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani has been designed to embody and reflect the spirit of Halekulani and bring "The House of Welcoming Waters" to life. Incorporating the culture of Hawai'i, the aloha spirit of the islands and philosophy of Halekulani, Halepuna Waikiki is a refined retreat where Hawaiian traditions, warm, engaging service and fine design enrich every guest room, dining experience and amenity.

Halekulani, long recognized around the world as one of the finest independent luxury hotels, has received more than 500 accolades, awards and honoraria since its inception in 1984. In addition to luxurious accommodations overlooking Diamond Head and Waikiki Beach, Halekulani is home to the award-winning SpaHalekulani and an array of dining experiences considered to be among the best on the island, including La Mer, Hawaii's only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star restaurant, Orchids and House Without A Key. With a strong commitment to local arts and culture, guests of Halekulani receive exclusive access to the "For You, Everything" program, which provides special and complimentary admission to some of Oahu's finest art and cultural venues and events.

The Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani portfolio also includes Halekulani Okinawa, which opened in July 2019 on the main island of Okinawa, Japan and has already been named an award-winning hotel. Located on the coastline within the Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park, Halekulani Okinawa offers travelers a true resort experience set among a lush natural landscape where guests can experience the rich culture and heritage of the region through the hotel's immersive programming that explores the island's culture, heritage and way of life.

Every year, Travel + Leisure showcases the top travel destinations and companies around the globe as rated by its readers as the World's Best. Readers share their favorite cities, hotels, resorts, spas, restaurants, and experiences around the world, culminating in the World's Best list, and earning a spot is considered a high honor in the hotel industry. Halepuna Waikiki and Halekulani were rated based on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and overall value. The 2020 World's Best Awards lists, as well as survey methodology, are currently featured on www.travelandleisure.com/worldsbest and will appear in the August issue of Travel + Leisure.

For more information, please visit www.halepuna.com and www.halekulani.com.

About Halekulani Corporation

Honolulu based Halekulani Corporation owns and operates Halekulani, the internationally acclaimed luxury hotel in Waikiki, as well as Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, formerly the Waikiki Parc hotel. Halekulani represents a hospitality legacy of unique and iconic stature and, since its modern incarnation in 1984, Halekulani has received more than 500 accolades, awards and honoraria, and is consistently ranked among the world's finest hotels. In 1987, Halekulani Corporation developed Waikiki Parc hotel, a stylish boutique hotel that provided its guests with a sophisticated and contemporary hotel sensibility combined with personalized service and innovative guest experiences. Halekulani Corporation recently transformed the Waikiki Parc hotel into Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, which defines a new legacy of excellence and experience in hospitality, steeped in local culture and tradition. Offering a casual yet refined urban retreat experience, Halepuna Waikiki, Honolulu's only urban retreat, is an inspiring and gratifying haven of modernity and refinement where guests can escape, relax, restore and reconnect with the spirit of wellbeing. Hotels & Resorts of Halekulani is responsible for the development, expansion and management of the Halekulani and Halepuna luxury brands.

About Halekulani

Since its inception in 1984, Halekulani ("House Befitting Heaven") has become Hawaii's most acclaimed hotel, renowned as one of the world's finest independent luxury hotels having received more than 500 accolades, awards and honoraria. Legendary for its luxurious accommodations, superlative dining and, according to a recent Travel + Leisure readers' poll, the "Best Service in North America," as well as having received the Reader's Choice Award as the #1 Hotel In Hawaii, the 453-room icon has long served as the destination of choice for celebrities, dignitaries, and corporate leaders the world over. Halekulani is home to SpaHalekulani, voted #2 "Best Spa in the Country" by Conde Nast Traveler, as well as House Without A Key, Lewers Lounge, Orchids and La Mer, Hawaii's longest consecutively earned recipient of the AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star restaurant awards designation for more than a quarter century. Since its inception, Halekulani has maintained a strong commitment to arts and culture through exclusive alliances with Oahu's most iconic cultural venues. Whether lounging by its world-famous orchid pool, designed with 1.2 million pieces of imported South African glass tiles, or arranging exclusive access to Oahu's most prominent arts and cultural events and experiences, Halekulani is steadfastly committed to providing guests and patrons alike with consummate and gracious service in the tradition of Hawaiian hospitality. Halekulani is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and has a longstanding partnership with Japan's legendary luxury hotel group, Imperial Hotel, Ltd., which encompasses the Imperial Hotel Tokyo, Imperial Hotel Osaka and the Kamikochi Imperial Hotel. For further information, please visit www.halekulani.com.

About Halepuna Waikiki By Halekulani

From the Hawaiian "Hale" ("House") and Puna ("Spring"), Halepuna Waikiki ("The House of Welcoming Waters"), Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani defines a new legacy of excellence and experience in hospitality, steeped in local culture and tradition. Offering a casual yet refined urban resort experience, Halepuna Waikiki, Honolulu's only boutique urban retreat, is an inspiring and gratifying haven of modernity and refinement where guests can escape, relax, restore and reconnect with the spirit of wellbeing. The 23-floor Halepuna Waikiki features natural elements inspired by Halekulani's subtle, light and airy interiors, with custom light fixtures, teak finishes, vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and works of art curated by the Honolulu Museum of Art. Its 284 intimate and sundrenched rooms and suites, with views of the Pacific Ocean and Honolulu's mountain range, have been designed for the most discerning international guests, with idyllic comfort, expansive views and enticing lanais for lounging. The eighth floor at Halepuna Waikiki has been transformed into a very special oasis featuring a heated Infinity Pool, Jacuzzi, poolside bar, spacious sun deck with private cabanas, beautifully landscaped gardens with intimate spaces for personal retreats, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio with equipment from ARTIS ® by TechnoGym. Adjacent to the lobby is the Halekulani Bakery & Restaurant, the hotel's full service, all day dining, restaurant with an open-air kitchen and outdoor terrace surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, which features a locally-inspired menu focusing on indigenous ingredients, as well as a glass enclosed Chocolate Room where guests can see delectable treats being made. Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information, please visit www.halepuna.com.

