HALEKULANI CORPORATION PROMOTES DAVIDE BARNES TO GENERAL MANAGER

HONOLULU, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halekulani Corporation today announces the promotion of Davide Barnes to the position of General Manager of Halekulani effective March 1, 2024. Barnes joined Halekulani as Hotel Manager in January 2023, responsible for all day-to-day operations and performance of the legendary, globally acclaimed property.

The announcement was made by Peter Shaindlin, Chief Operating Officer of Halekulani Corporation: "We are delighted to announce the promotion of Mr. Barnes to General Manager. His leadership has proven to be an incredible asset to both our team development and guest satisfaction, and I am confident his drive, passion, and values will sustain Halekulani Corporation's unmatched standards of excellence, as well as its world-renowned reputation, for many years to come."

Over the past year, Barnes has evolved the hotel organization, focused on driving service excellence consistency and exceeding guest expectations. In his new position, he will continue to direct all day-to-day operational and support areas of Halekulani. In addition, Barnes will oversee and support the operations and performance of sister hotel Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, ensuring brand consistency and standards.

"I am truly honored to be appointed General Manager of Halekulani, a brand renowned for its gracious hospitality and cherished traditions. I am dedicated to preserving and enhancing this legacy for years to come," said Barnes.

Barnes brings with him more than 20 years of global luxury hospitality experience, including leadership roles at Shangri-La Hotel in Shanghai, China; Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills; Four Seasons Prague, Czech Republic; Four Seasons, Philadelphia; and Chaminade Resort & Spa in Santa Cruz, California. Prior to Halekulani, he served as Director of Operations at The Lodge at Kukuiʻula for Destination Residences Hawaiʻi/Hyatt Hotels & Resorts in Kauai.

About Halekulani

Since its re-introduction in 1984 as one of the world's finest and most acclaimed independent luxury hotels, Halekulani has received more than 500 awards, most recently placing on Travel + Leisure's 2023 World's Best Awards list of the best resort hotels in Hawaii, Condé Nast Traveler's 2023 Gold List of best hotels and resorts in the world and Travel + Leisure's 2022 T+L 500 list. Freshly reopened following a comprehensive renewal project, Halekulani is home to La Mer, Hawaii's longest, consecutively ranked AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star Restaurant, Orchids, House Without A Key, L'Aperitif, Lewers Lounge, SpaHalekulani and Earl's Pool Bar. For over 20 years, Halekulani has maintained a strong commitment to arts and culture in the community through exclusive alliances with Oahu's most iconic cultural venues. Halekulani is operated by the Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani, a brand management division of the Honolulu-based Halekulani Corporation, which also oversees the Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani. Halekulani is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and is aligned with Tokyo's legendary Imperial Hotel. For further information, please visit www.halekulani.com.

About Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani

Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, located steps away from Waikiki Beach and directly across from sister property Halekulani, Hawaii's most venerated hotel, appeals to Oahu visitors who are looking to be in the heart of it all. Opened as the first luxury boutique in Waikiki, the "House of Welcoming Waters" encompasses 284 guest rooms, four suites, its flagship restaurant UMI by Vikram Garg, the first-ever Halekulani Bakery, a dramatic eighth-floor pool deck and bar, and fitness studio. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.X.V. collection, Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani provides every guest with the highest standards of quality and personalized service while celebrating the indigenous surroundings, culture, and aloha spirit of the islands of Hawai'i.

SOURCE Halekulani Corporation