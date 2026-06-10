House Appropriations Committee Advances FY 2027 Funding Bill that Boosts Support for Title VIII Nursing Programs

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Late yesterday, the House Appropriations Committee advanced its Labor, Health and Humans Services, and Education (LHHS-ED) Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 spending bill. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is encouraged to see increased funding for Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs and level funding for the National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR) in the House bill, rejecting the Administration's call for substantial cuts to nursing research and the elimination of nearly all Title VIII programs. We are thankful for the Committee's concentrated effort to increase investment in Title VIII for the first time since FY 2024, though disappointed to see that the Nursing Workforce Diversity Program is proposed to be eliminated for the second consecutive year.

Specifically, the House Appropriations Committee proposes:

$307.472 million for the Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs , a $2 million (0.65%) increase over FY 2026 enacted levels. This includes: $1 million (14.29%) increase to the Nurse Practitioner Optional Fellowship Program. $3.343 million (5.11%) increase for Nurse Education, Practice, Quality, and Retention Grants. $20 million (21.59%) increase for the Nurse Corps Scholarship and Loan Repayment Programs. Elimination of the Nursing Workforce Diversity Program, which supports pathways into nursing and promotes access to healthcare for all.

, a $2 million (0.65%) increase over FY 2026 enacted levels. This includes: $197.693 million for the National Institute of Nursing Research, level funding to FY 2026 enacted levels.

Throughout the Committee's report, House Appropriators underscore the need to invest in nursing, including highlighting ongoing nursing workforce shortages and the important role that educational opportunities and nursing faculty play in meeting our country's growing healthcare needs.

Further, AACN appreciates the Committee's efforts to address the Department of Education's final rule that failed to classify post-baccalaureate nursing programs as professional degrees for the purposes of federal student loan limits. During the markup, the Committee adopted a bipartisan manager's amendment preventing the administration of federal student aid programs in a manner that excludes post-baccalaureate programs preparing students to be advanced practice registered nurses from the professional degree designation. We thank the House Appropriations Committee for recognizing the pressing need to preserve adequate federal student loan access for nursing students. AACN will continue to work with our Congressional partners to address this issue.

AACN is deeply grateful to Congressional leaders and members of the House Appropriations Committee, including House Nursing Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH-14) and House Nursing Caucus Vice Co-Chair Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14), for advocating for Title VIII Programs and NINR. Additionally, we thank House Nursing Caucus leaders, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-01) and Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-VA-02), who led a Dear Colleague Letter supporting a robust FY 2027 request for Title VIII funding, which garnered support from 102 bipartisan Representatives. Finally, we would like to applaud our dedicated AACN Advocates who participated in our Spring Hill Day and sent messages to Congress urging elevated funding for these critical programs throughout the FY 2027 appropriations process.

As we look ahead to a vote on the House Floor and ongoing work in the Senate, AACN remains deeply committed to partnering with our nursing champions and appropriators to build upon this progress and ensure that funding for Title VIII and NINR remains a top priority. More information on AACN's advocacy efforts, including an updated FY 2027 funding chart, can be found on our website.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is the national voice for academic nursing representing more than 890 schools of nursing nationwide. AACN establishes quality standards for nursing education, influences the nursing profession to improve health care, and promotes public support of baccalaureate and graduate nursing education, research, and practice.

Contact

Robert Rosseter

Chief Communications Officer

American Association of Colleges of Nursing

[email protected]

SOURCE American Association of Colleges of Nursing