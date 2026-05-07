Schools of Nursing See Enrollment Increases Across Most Program Levels, Signaling Strong Interest in Nursing Careers

PhD Programs Report 11th Consecutive Year of Enrollment Declines

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data released today by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) show increases in the student population across most undergraduate and graduate programs at U.S. nursing schools, indicating widespread interest in nursing careers. While enrollment is rising in baccalaureate, master's, and practice-focused doctoral programs, fewer students entered research-focused doctorates (PhD) last year, which further challenges efforts to prepare enough researchers, faculty, and leaders to meet workforce needs.

"Schools of nursing play an essential role in keeping individuals and communities healthy and thriving," said Dr. Deborah Trautman, AACN President and Chief Executive Officer. "Strategies to expand the nursing student population and address the ongoing nursing shortage are showing promising results. Though this is welcomed news, AACN is concerned that efforts to curtail federal support for nursing schools and graduate education may reverse these positive trends."

Each year, AACN conducts a survey of nursing schools offering baccalaureate and higher degrees to compile data on student enrollment and graduations, faculty and dean demographics, applications received, and qualified applications turned away, among many other key benchmarks. Conducted in Fall 2025, AACN's latest annual survey, titled 2025-2026 Enrollment and Graduations in Baccalaureate and Graduate Programs in Nursing, contains data reported by 998 schools of nursing, representing an 89.5% response rate.

Enrollment Changes by Program Level

AACN's two-year data comparisons serve as early indicator of potential trends in student enrollment at nursing schools across all 50 states. Analyses are based on two points in time and are sensitive to short-term fluctuations and external conditions.

Most individuals pursuing a career as a registered nurse (RN) in the U.S. enter the profession with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree, which is offered at 893 colleges and universities. Data from AACN's 2025 survey show that enrollment in BSN programs increased by 7.6% or 19,830 students last year. This finding marks the third year of enrollment increases in these programs, following a small dip in 2022. Total enrollment in entry-level BSN programs is currently 283,303 students

Also at the baccalaureate level, the number of students in RN to BSN degree-completion programs increased, following five consecutive years of decline. These bridge programs for nurses who enter the workforce with an associate degree or diploma provide an important pathway for nurses looking to advance their education to better meet patient care needs and employer expectations. Last year, enrollment in RN to BSN programs increased by 2.0% or 1,830 students. Although this increase is positive, the current population of 92,447 students remains considerably lower than the peak of 139,587 enrolled students in 2018.

At the graduate level, the student population in master's programs increased by 6.8% or 9,276 students last year, the second consecutive year of enrollment increases. Master's-level nursing programs prepare individuals for a variety of roles in administration, teaching, research, informatics, instruction, and direct patient care. Currently, 669 nursing schools nationwide offer master's programs, with a population of 146,718 students. AACN continues to monitor master's program enrollments to identify factors that may be influencing student demand, including the steady increase in enrollment in the practice doctorate.

At the doctoral level, the number of students in Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs grew by 5.9% or 2,488 students, marking 22 years of continuous enrollment expansion. DNP programs prepare nurses for practice at the highest level, including advanced practice registered nurses (nurse practitioners, certified registered nurse anesthetists, clinical nurse specialists, and nurse midwives). Enrollment in DNP programs has grown steadily for more than two decades, from 70 students in 2003 to 44,976 students last year. DNP programs are now offered at 452 schools of nursing across the U.S.

Last year, enrollment in PhD nursing programs declined for the 11th consecutive year, with a 3.05% decrease (127 students) from 2024 to 2025. Since 2013, enrollment in PhD programs has decreased by 26.2%, from 5,145 to 4,077 students. This downward trend is of great concern to academic nursing leaders responsible for preparing future nurse researchers, scientists, educators, and leaders.

"Strengthening pathways into PhD programs is critical to advancing the science that drives healthcare innovation and evidence-based practice forward," added Dr. Trautman. "AACN is committed to partnering with educators, policymakers, foundations, and employers to strengthen support for research-focused doctoral education and to create more opportunities for graduates to lead as researchers, faculty, and innovators."

Applications Received and Turned Away

In addition to enrollment and graduations, AACN tracks applications to schools of nursing to assess interest in nursing education among prospective students. Last year, the total number of applications to baccalaureate and higher degree programs reached 821,491, an increase of 92,672 applications since 2024. By program level, the number of applications increased in entry-level BSN (17.1%), RN to BSN (6.0%), DNP (18.1%), and PhD (50.0%) programs. Only master's programs realized a slight drop in the number of applications received (-0.9%).

AACN also tracks qualified applications not offered admission to nursing programs. In 2025, a total of 93,176 qualified applications (not applicants) were not accepted at schools of nursing nationwide, though prospective students submitting applications may have been accepted and enrolled elsewhere. Within this total, applications turned away included 75,255 from entry-level baccalaureate, 1,066 from RN to BSN, 6,496 from master's, 9,859 from DNP, and 500 from PhD nursing programs. Given the persistent shortage of nurse faculty, AACN is concerned that nearly 17,000 applications were turned away from graduate programs, which limits the pool of potential nurse educators, given that most full-time teaching roles require a master's or doctoral degree.

The primary barriers to accepting all qualified students at nursing schools are insufficient clinical placement sites, faculty, preceptors, and classroom space, as well as budget cuts. To mitigate these challenges, AACN is advocating for increased federal funding for nursing education, including support for schools to recruit and prepare more faculty and expand the infrastructure needed to enroll more applicants. For details on proposed legislation supported by AACN, see the PRECEPT Nurses Act, Nurse Faculty Shortage Reduction Act, and Future Advancement of Academic Nursing Act.

In addition, AACN is calling for full participation among nursing schools in NursingCAS, the profession's centralized application service for students seeking to enter nursing school to begin or advance their education. Through NursingCAS, applicants are alerted to open enrollment slots at schools of nursing, which will help ensure that all available seats are filled, and fewer qualified applicants are turned away.

About the AACN Survey and Customized Data Reports

Now in its 45th year, AACN's annual survey of baccalaureate and higher degree nursing programs is conducted by the association's Research and Data Services team. Information from the survey forms the basis for the nation's premier database on trends in enrollments and graduations, student and faculty demographics, and faculty and deans' salaries. These data are essential for policymaking at the local, state, and federal levels as well as for benchmarking by participating institutions.

The annual AACN survey is a collaborative effort, with data on nurse practitioner programs collected jointly with the National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculties and data on clinical nurse specialist programs collected with the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists. Complete survey results are compiled in three separate reports, including:

2025-2026 Enrollment and Graduations in Baccalaureate and Graduate Programs in Nursing

2025-2026 Salaries of Instructional and Administrative Nursing Faculty in Baccalaureate and Graduate Programs in Nursing

2025-2026 Salaries of Deans in Baccalaureate and Graduate Programs in Nursing

To obtain copies, click here for more details.

On request, AACN can prepare customized data reports to meet institutional benchmarking, research, market assessment, and related needs. Reports are available to compare a nursing school's programs with institutions of similar size and type across geographic areas – nationally, statewide, or locally. A variety of reports are available, including those comparing faculty and dean salaries and program enrollment and graduations across like institutions. For more information about customized data reports, including sample reports and case studies, and to order a report, see the AACN website.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is the national voice for academic nursing representing more than 890 schools of nursing nationwide. AACN establishes quality standards for nursing education, influences the nursing profession to improve healthcare, and promotes public support of baccalaureate and graduate nursing education, research, and practice. See www.aacnnursing.org.

CONTACT:

Robert Rosseter

[email protected]

(202) 463-6930

SOURCE American Association of Colleges of Nursing