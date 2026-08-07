HOVR Announces Strategic Partnership with Cloudbeds to Transform the Digital Guest Journey

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOVR, the hospitality industry's leading interactive video engagement platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Cloudbeds, the hospitality management system built for ambitious hoteliers. The partnership is designed to help hotels create richer digital experiences, increase guest engagement, improve booking conversion, and drive incremental revenue.

Through the partnership, HOVR will make its interactive video experiences available to Cloudbeds customers across the globe, enabling hotels to transform static websites and booking engine experiences into engaging, conversion-focused digital journeys that help inspire travelers, increase direct bookings, and drive measurable revenue growth.

"Every property has a story worth telling, and together with HOVR we're giving hoteliers a better way to tell it," said Sebastien Leitner, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Cloudbeds. "By bringing interactive video into the booking journey, our customers can show travelers what makes them different, and convert more of that interest into direct bookings. This is the kind of partner that delivers additional value to our customers while continuing to expand what's possible through the Cloudbeds platform."

HOVR enables hotels to instantly enhance websites and booking engine experiences with interactive video, user-generated content, destination highlights, event information, and immersive storytelling — all through a single line of code. The platform provides powerful analytics that measure guest engagement, booking conversion, and HOVR-influenced revenue, giving hoteliers actionable insights into traveler behavior and purchasing decisions.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Cloudbeds and bring HOVR's interactive video experiences to one of the hospitality industry's most innovative technology ecosystems," said Jason Craparo, Chief Executive Officer of HOVR. "Cloudbeds has built an incredible platform for hoteliers, and together we're giving hotels an easy way to create richer digital experiences that inspire travelers to book with confidence. This partnership is about much more than integrating technology — it's about giving hoteliers a better way to tell their story, inspire traveler confidence, and turn more shoppers into guests. Together, we're helping hotels create digital experiences that drive measurable business results."

With this technology integration, Cloudbeds customers can unlock a new level of engagement within the booking journey, transforming an already powerful hospitality commerce platform into an even more compelling conversion engine. By combining Cloudbeds' platform with HOVR's interactive video experiences, hotels can better showcase their unique experiences, inspire traveler confidence, and convert more shoppers into guests.

About HOVR

HOVR is the hospitality industry's leading interactive video engagement platform, helping hotels inspire, engage, and convert travelers throughout the booking journey. Trusted by hundreds of hospitality brands worldwide, HOVR enables the instant deployment of interactive video experiences through a single line of code while providing powerful analytics around guest engagement, booking conversion, and HOVR-influenced revenue. To learn more, visit HOVR.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the hospitality management system built for ambitious hoteliers who demand more. The Cloudbeds platform unifies operations, distribution, guest experience, and revenue marketing, giving operators a breadth of tools to capture demand, grow direct bookings, optimize pricing, maximize upsell revenue, and act on real-time intelligence within a single system. Designed to scale with independent hotels, large hotel groups, and multi-property portfolios, Cloudbeds is trusted by tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds is recognized as a top Hotel Management System, PMS, and Channel Manager, and Best Place to Work, by Hotel Tech Report for eight consecutive years. To learn more, visit Cloudbeds.

SOURCE HOVR