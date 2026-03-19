Aven Hospitality and Hovr Partner to Deliver First-of-its-Kind Video Experience In the Booking Engine

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aven Hospitality, a leading software SaaS and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, and Hovr , the leading video technology solution for hospitality, announced today a strategic partnership that leverages Aven Hospitality's Booking Engine to offer unparalleled video deployment for hoteliers.

Under this agreement, Aven Hospitality will integrate Hovr's dynamic video technology solution into Aven's Booking Engine, enabling properties across all market tiers to seamlessly adopt a video strategy that resonates with guests and hospitality commercial teams. This collaboration underscores Aven's commitment to revolutionizing the guest experience by harnessing innovative solutions that enhance conversion opportunities and drive customer satisfaction.

"At Aven Hospitality, we continue to stay at the forefront of technology trends and strive to meet the dynamic needs of our partners and their customers in a rapidly evolving industry," said Ethan Wiseman, Head of Distribution, Product Management, Aven Hospitality. "By embracing Hovr's cutting-edge technology, we surpass expectations, providing our clients and their guests with technology that inspires, engages and converts."

Hovr partners with the world's leading hotel and travel brands to help guests make informed decisions with cutting-edge video technology.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Aven Hospitality, a true leader in hospitality technology. The travel landscape is rapidly evolving, and consumers increasingly seek video content to help make their purchasing decisions," said Jason Craparo, Chief Executive Officer, Hovr. "Our partnership with Aven Hospitality is a testament to our shared vision of addressing these evolving needs. By integrating Hovr into Aven's Booking Engine, we empower hotels to provide their guests with seamless and convenient video deployment, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty."

This partnership enables Aven to expand video deployment options for its extensive network of hotel partners, enabling them to offer an immersive video experience at the final touchpoint in the booking process.

About Hovr

Hovr is a leading video technology company that empowers businesses to engage, inspire, and convert guests with patented video solutions throughout the booking journey. With hundreds of clients worldwide, Hovr's award-winning video technology platform enables hoteliers and retailers to showcase their offerings through the instant deployment of video with a single line of code and a full suite of data aggregation. To learn more, visit https://gethovr.com/partner/aven-hospitality

About Aven Hospitality

Aven Hospitality, formerly Sabre Hospitality Solutions, is an independent global technology and SaaS leader in the hospitality industry, powering how hotels sell, distribute, and deliver guest experiences. SynXis, the leading global hospitality commerce and distribution platform, coordinates hotel information across 600+ integrations to ensure accuracy, consistency, and competitiveness wherever travelers discover, compare, and book. Trusted by 35,000+ hotels across 190+ countries, Aven Hospitality serves as the connective layer behind many of the world's most iconic brands, simplifying complexity behind the scenes so hoteliers can operate with confidence today and stay ready for what's next. For more information visit https://www.avenhospitality.com/

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SOURCE HOVR