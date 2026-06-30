How Advocacy Perspectives Can Improve Neurology Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar brought to you by Xtalks Life Sciences United (XLSU), see how advocacy perspectives can help shape future neurology research and patient engagement strategies. Attendees will learn how advocacy and medical groups define unmet needs across neurological conditions. The featured speakers will discuss why barriers to diagnosis, specialist access and research participation persist. The speakers will also share insights into where collaboration opportunities exist to improve neurological research and care.

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This educational webinar, brought to you by Xtalks Life Sciences United (XLSU), a free, global alliance developed to connect life science organizations in a virtual and collaborative environment, brings together leaders from neurology/neuroscience advocacy organizations and medical groups for a unique discussion on the real-world challenges shaping neurological research and care.

By bringing together organizations that work directly with patients, caregivers and neurological communities every day, the session will offer perspectives that are often underrepresented in conversations about research and healthcare innovation.

Neurology research continues to face persistent challenges in early detection, diagnosis, specialist access and long-term care continuity. For life sciences stakeholders, understanding how advocacy organizations and medical groups view these barriers can provide valuable insight into research participation, patient engagement and unmet needs across neurological conditions.

For organizations seeking to improve patient engagement, strengthen research participation and better align innovation with real-world patient needs, this discussion provides a unique opportunity to learn directly from the advocacy and medical groups working closest to neurological communities.

Register for this webinar to gain insight into:

Unmet needs across neurological conditions

Barriers to diagnosis and specialist access

Challenges in research participation and patient engagement

Priorities shaping future neurological research

Gaps in patient support and care continuity

The role of digital health and remote monitoring

Opportunities for cross-sector collaboration

This session offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from organizations working at the intersection of patient support, advocacy, research and care delivery, and to better understand how their perspectives can help inform future research and healthcare strategies.

Join the featured panelists on Monday, July 13, 2026, at 1pm EDT to learn how advocacy perspectives can help shape research priorities, improve patient engagement and advance innovation across neurology.

Stephanie Buxhoeveden, PhD, MSN, FNP-BC, MSCN, Chief Scientific Officer, Accelerated Cure Project

Lauren Moore, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, National Ataxia Foundation

Valeria Palladino, MACT, Executive Director, The Epilepsy Association of Edmonton and Northern Alberta (EAENA)

Leah Schust Myers, Executive Director & Co founder, FamilieSCN2A Foundation

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Advocacy Perspectives Can Improve Neurology Research.

ABOUT XTALKS LIFE SCIENCES UNITED (XLSU)

Xtalks Life Sciences United (XLSU) is a free, global alliance developed to connect life science organizations in a virtual and collaborative environment. Through XLSU, member associations, societies, advocacy groups and research networks come together to share success stories, tackle common challenges and build meaningful relationships.

Organizations interested in learning more about XLSU or joining the community can visit Xtalks Life Sciences United (XLSU).

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks is a leading provider of educational webinars, editorial content and digital marketing solutions for FDA- and EMA-regulated industries. For more than 20 years, Xtalks has connected life science professionals with expert insights, industry trends and educational opportunities across the global healthcare and life sciences sectors.

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks