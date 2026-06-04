How Audiology Expert Dr. Elizabeth Welch of Franklin, TN Helps Adults Recognize Signs of Hearing Loss for HelloNation

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When should an adult schedule a hearing test? A HelloNation article answers this question by breaking down the most common early signs of hearing loss and explaining how adults in Franklin, TN, can take proactive steps toward better hearing health.

Dr. Elizabeth Welch, Audiologist Speed Speed

The article highlights that many adults delay hearing evaluations, often attributing subtle changes to normal aging. However, the piece stresses that early signs like frequently increasing the volume on devices, needing repetition in conversations, or having difficulty in noisy environments may indicate the start of hearing loss. According to the article, these symptoms often suggest the ears and brain are under increased strain while processing sound, which can lead to fatigue, frustration, and eventually social withdrawal if left unaddressed.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that hearing loss can be uneven across ears and may begin with difficulty detecting specific frequencies, especially high-pitched sounds. Additional signs can include ringing in the ears, known as tinnitus, as well as a general sense that sounds are muffled or unclear. These issues may go unnoticed day to day, but regular hearing assessments can reveal underlying problems early on. The article makes it clear that identifying these signs sooner allows for simpler, more effective solutions.

For residents of Franklin, TN, the article points out that hearing tests are easy to schedule and widely available through audiology clinics, ENT offices, and hearing care centers. The standard hearing assessment is described as a quick, noninvasive process that includes both pure-tone testing and speech recognition evaluation. These tests measure how well the ears detect different sound frequencies and how clearly the brain processes spoken words in varying conditions. Together, they provide a full picture of hearing and communication ability.

One key recommendation from the article is for adults to get a baseline hearing test by age 50, or earlier if any symptoms are present. From there, follow-up testing every one to two years helps monitor changes and maintain awareness. According to the article, tracking adult hearing health over time supports better planning and helps preserve quality of life. This is particularly important for those who rely on clear communication in work and social environments.

The article also stresses that early detection improves treatment outcomes. Whether through hearing aids, auditory therapy, or personalized communication strategies, interventions are most successful when hearing loss is caught early. For individuals in Franklin, TN, regular hearing assessments offer a clear, professional understanding of hearing status and next steps tailored to personal needs. The article notes that results are typically reviewed in a clear format, with graphs and straightforward explanations.

By focusing on early signs and promoting timely evaluations, the article positions hearing tests as a smart and accessible way for adults to protect their well-being. It notes that routine hearing assessments help maintain mental alertness, support social activity, and prevent small issues from becoming larger challenges. For adults living in Franklin and surrounding areas, the article presents hearing assessments as a key part of staying proactive about long-term hearing care.

Common Signs Adults Should Get a Hearing Test features insights from Dr. Elizabeth Welch, Audiology Expert of Franklin, TN, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation