How CBDfx Is Setting a New Standard for Product Transparency

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDfx is setting the highest standards for product transparency in the hemp and mushroom wellness industry.

Since 2014, CBDfx has been an industry leader in hemp and mushroom wellness products. The brand's willingness to experiment with new CBD and adaptogenic mushroom products has made it one of the most popular and respected brands in the wellness industry.

But as supply chains evolve to keep pace with product innovation, every new product can bring potential risk, which can enter from any link in the supply chain. This is true from the farming stage to manufacturing all the way to the customer's door. Because of this potential risk, CBDfx has doubled down on its prioritization of high quality standards, third-party testing process, and its overall transparency with the public.

According to a company spokesperson, CBDfx safety standards are set at an all-time high level. "We have always prioritized safety in our products, but we still strive continuously for improved compliance with federal regulations. Our goal is to remain the industry leader in going well above and beyond standard regulatory requirements to deliver the highest-quality products in the wellness market."

Because of this uncompromising approach, every CBDfx product is manufactured at a Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facility, adhering to the strictest quality standards. These standards cover the manufacturing premises, equipment, training, and processes, in order to prevent any contamination or errors.

That level of quality control extends to the testing phase, as well. Using only independent, third-party testing facilities, like Ethos Analytics Laboratory in Phoenix, AZ, CBDfx subjects every one of their products to rigorous testing in order to ensure all of the compounds advertised for any given product are present and in the proper amounts. These batch-level tests also search for any contaminants that may have crept in at any stage in the farming or manufacturing processes. The results of all CBDfx lab testing are posted for customers on the company website. Each product's lab test, called a Certificate of Analysis, is easily viewable from any Product Detail Page.

"We believe in the quality of our products," said the spokesperson. "This includes purity, potency, and safety. We want our customers to rest assured that when they purchase a product from CBDfx, they're getting exactly what they paid for. That's why we're not afraid to be completely transparent with every product we sell."

About CBDfx

CBDfx is a US-based company founded in 2014 and dedicated to providing high-quality CBD wellness products to customers in a wide variety of formats. CBDfx products are sold in more than 25,000 points of distribution in 21 countries, and online at CBDfx.com.

SOURCE CBDfx