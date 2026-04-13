CBDfx Stresses Commitment to Responsible Farming, Manufacturing, and Distribution

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDfx, a leading name in CBD and mushroom wellness products, has renewed their commitment to responsible farming, manufacturing, and distribution.

Since 2014, CBDfx has been an industry leader in CBD and adaptogenic mushroom wellness products. Understanding that supply chains can evolve over time, the company has stressed a continued commitment to the highest standards in its farming, manufacturing, and distribution processes.

According to a company spokesperson, all CBDfx CBD products will continue to be made only with organic hemp, extracted with clean carbon dioxide in order to ensure no toxins (such as pesticides, heavy metals, or solvent residues) are in any of the company's products. This extends to using only the finest quality additional ingredients, as well.

CBDfx products will also continue to be manufactured at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facilities. These facilities have strict quality standards, focusing on safety, identity, strength, and purity. They require robust systems that cover premises, equipment, training, and processes to prevent contamination or errors.

CBDfx products will also continue to be subject to lab-testing from third-party laboratories for both purity and potency. Every CBDfx product comes with a Certificate of Analysis, which is available for customers to view at CBDfx.com. The CBDfx website also features a state-of-the-art age gate so only customers of legal age can purchase.

"We believe that the safety of our products and the satisfaction of our customers should always be our top priorities," said company co-founder, Jameson Rodgers. "If that means committing extra resources to quality testing or the purity and reliability of our supply chain, then we are committed to that one-hundred percent."

About CBDfx

CBDfx is a US-based company founded in 2014 and dedicated to providing high-quality CBD wellness products to customers in a wide variety of formats. CBDfx products are sold in more than 25,000 points of distribution in 21 countries, and online at CBDfx.com.

SOURCE CBDfx