How Cincinnati Became a Cat-Caring Community

Give Them Ten Movement speaking at coveted U.S. Humane Society Expo and shares how they've helped save thousands of cats' lives

CINCINNATI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's hip to be snipped! That's the message Give Them Ten Founder and Director Deborah Cribbs and Industry Expert Monica Tarant will deliver at the Humane Society of the U.S. Animal Care Expo on April 6.

They will share how the Give Them Ten Movement has helped increase Greater Cincinnati's save-from-euthanasia rate (known in the industry as the live-release rate) from 37% to over 96% in less than a decade. And how other communities can do the same.

"You know how it's said that cats have nine lives? Give Them Ten seeks to give them just one more. And we've done that in Greater Cincinnati and Greater Dayton," said Cribbs. "We've achieved this by creating a cat-caring culture and a model that can be replicated in other communities."

Cribbs and Tarant will share how Give Them Ten tackled the foundational reasons, behaviors and beliefs that lead to cats being placed in shelters.

"There's a saying out there that the light bulb did not come from the continuous improvement of candles. When it comes to saving cats, many communities are trying to improve the candle," said Tarant. "Give Them Ten is tackling this issue differently, has great results and is looking to help others do the same."

Give Them Ten's "It's Hip To Be Snipped" presentation is Thursday, August 6, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. CDT at The Humane Society of the U.S. Animal Care Expo in New Orleans. Registrants can attend or view virtually. Any nonprofit organization that helps cats and attends in person is eligible for a $5,000 grant giveaway.

About Give Them Ten

The Give Them Ten Movement, a creation of the Joanie Bernard Foundation, works to improve the lives of cats by creating communities that understand cats and take action to protect them.

The live-release rate of shelter cats was 37% in Cincinnati when the foundation was started. Today, that rate is over 96%. Cats famously have nine lives. Together, we can give them one more. More information can be found at givethemten.org.

Media Contact:

Libby Coulton

513-917-8110

[email protected]

SOURCE Give Them Ten Movement