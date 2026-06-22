How to Use AI to Accelerate Regulated Software Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see what AI-native regulated SDLC looks like and how to start building toward it. Attendees will learn how to structure teams into pods so AI accelerates work without creating traceability gaps or audit risk. The featured speakers will discuss what it actually means to have humans in the loop, and how to build workflows around it.

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, many regulated product teams kept AI at arm's length while it became mainstream elsewhere. Now, AI transformation initiatives are increasing pressure on individuals and organizations to adopt AI without weakening compliance, traceability or audit readiness.

This webinar explores high-value AI use cases across regulated SDLCs, from requirements generation, risk analysis, test coverage and change impact assessment to the human oversight needed to make AI-supported development effective. Drawing on lessons from four of the top five medical device manufacturers, the session will examine where AI can accelerate regulated product development while maintaining control across complex workflows.

Attendees will learn what an AI-native regulated SDLC can look like, how teams can structure work into pods to reduce traceability gaps and how human-in-the-loop workflows support compliant AI adoption.

Register for this webinar to learn how SDLCs can use AI to improve requirements, risk analysis and audit-ready development.

Join experts from Ketryx, Bailey Canter, Director of Solutions; and Tim Brodeur, VP, Success & Delivery, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Use AI to Accelerate Regulated Software Development.

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