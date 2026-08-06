Reduce Live Study Risk With AI in eClinical Workflows, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how AI is being used across eClinical workflows to improve data review, automate repetitive tasks and identify potential risks in live studies. The featured speakers will examine how sponsors, CROs and sites can validate and document AI-assisted processes, maintain meaningful human oversight and address implementation challenges without disrupting active trials. Attendees will also gain practical guidance on building AI readiness across clinical data management and clinical operations while protecting data quality, regulatory transparency and study continuity.

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is rapidly entering the clinical trial ecosystem, and clinical operations and data management leaders are under pressure to understand where it can reduce risk in live studies. This webinar explores how AI is being applied across eClinical workflows to improve data quality, accelerate review and strengthen oversight without disrupting ongoing trials.

As eClinical systems become more connected, trials are generating increasing volumes of data from EDC, eCOA, RTSM, labs, wearables, imaging, safety systems and external vendors. Manual review models are under growing pressure as data volumes rise, timelines compress and sponsors, CROs and sites are asked to do more with the same or fewer resources.

The featured speakers will discuss practical use cases already being applied in live studies, including data review, repetitive check automation, anomaly detection, medical coding, reconciliation, operational forecasting and continuous oversight. The webinar will also examine common implementation risks, such as fragmented source systems, interoperability challenges, validation requirements, documentation gaps and the need for meaningful human oversight in regulated clinical environments.

Attendees will learn how sponsors, CROs and sites can build readiness across clinical data management and clinical operations teams while maintaining data quality, regulatory transparency and study continuity.

Register for this webinar to learn how eClinical workflows can support AI adoption, reduce risk, increase efficiency and strengthen oversight in live studies.

Join Joby John, Vice President, Service Delivery, Sitero; Aman Thukral, Head of Digital Operations & Clinical Systems, Abbvie; and Charlene Dark, COO of Avania, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Reduce Live Study Risk With AI in eClinical Workflows.

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