How TruTrade Is Reducing the Technical Barriers to Automated Trading

TruTrade's AI-driven software is designed to simplify automated trading technology for users without requiring backgrounds in trading, programming, or advanced technical analysis.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruTrade, a software company specializing in AI-driven trading technology, is highlighting its approach to simplifying automated trading software for users with varying levels of market and technical experience. Through AI-driven automation and simplified user controls, TruTrade's technology is designed to reduce the technical knowledge traditionally associated with configuring and operating automated trading systems.

Rather than requiring users to develop algorithms or write code, TruTrade software provides an interface through which traders can select preferences, establish risk parameters, and control when the technology operates. The underlying software handles complex processes related to trade execution and position management while keeping key controls in the hands of the user.

This approach allows traders to interact with sophisticated trading technology without needing to understand every technical process operating behind the software. Users maintain control over their accounts and can monitor activity, adjust available settings, and start, pause, or stop the software based on their individual preferences.

TruTrade also provides different levels of interaction based on how a trader prefers to use the technology. RipperONE AI offers a chartless AI-driven trading experience designed for users who prefer automation without continuously analyzing traditional trading charts. TruTrade's Interactive AI Chart-Based Suite provides an alternative for traders who prefer a more hands-on experience and greater interaction with charts and trading tools.

QuickFund AI complements TruTrade's software solutions by helping eligible traders obtain funded proprietary trading accounts through compatible third-party proprietary trading firms. Through QuickFund AI, traders can pursue access to funded trading capital for use with compatible TruTrade technology without relying solely on personal capital. Funding decisions are made solely by the selected proprietary trading firm and remain subject to that firm's requirements and approval.

TruTrade's focus on reducing technical complexity reflects the company's broader approach to software development: sophisticated technology should not require a sophisticated technical background to operate. By combining AI-driven automation with straightforward user controls and multiple ways to interact with the technology, TruTrade is working to make automated trading software easier to understand and operate for a wider range of traders.

For more information about TruTrade and its AI-driven automated trading solutions, visit TruTrade.io.

SOURCE TruTrade