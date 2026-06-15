Howard Hershenhorn Ranked Top 10 Attorneys Across All Practice Areas and Among Top 5 Personal Injury Lawyers in New York Metro by Super Lawyers 2026

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf announces that Howard Hershenhorn has been ranked among the Top 10 attorneys across all practice areas in the New York Metro area in the 2026 edition of Super Lawyers, placing him among the most highly regarded attorneys in New York regardless of specialty.

In addition to this distinction, Hershenhorn was also selected among the Top 5 New York Metro Personal Injury attorneys, further cementing his standing as one of the preeminent plaintiff's attorneys in the region.

Howard S. Hershenhorn has been recognized in the 2026 edition of Super Lawyers as one of the Top 10 attorneys across all practice areas in the New York Metro area and among the Top 5 Personal Injury attorneys in the region.

The 2026 rankings mark the first year Super Lawyers introduced separate rankings by practice area, making Hershenhorn's placement among the Top 5 in both personal injury and medical malpractice especially significant.

Widely regarded as one of New York's leading trial attorneys, Hershenhorn has devoted his career to representing victims and families in some of the most serious and complex negligence cases in New York. His work has resulted in landmark verdicts and settlements in construction accident, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and catastrophic injury litigation.

Among the firm's most historic results involving Hershenhorn is the record-setting $272.5 million settlement in the Tribeca Crane Collapse litigation, believed to be the largest construction accident settlement in New York history. He has also helped secure numerous multi-million-dollar recoveries for victims suffering catastrophic injuries and for families devastated by wrongful death.

Known for his relentless advocacy and courtroom skill, Hershenhorn has earned widespread respect within the legal profession and among clients facing life-altering tragedies. His reputation as a trial lawyer has made him a trusted advocate in high-stakes litigation throughout New York State.

For more than 100 years, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has represented victims in the most serious personal injury and medical malpractice cases throughout New York City and New York State. The firm was also recognized among the top personal injury law firms in New York in the 2026 Super Lawyers rankings.

For more information, visit Howard Hershenhorn Profile or call 212-943-1090.

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf