Hoxhunt Launches Free 2026 Cybersecurity Awareness Month Toolkit with Caitlin "Cyber Girl" Sarian

"Cybersecurity is a team sport" campaign-in-a-box gives awareness leaders four weeks of ready-to-use content built for today's threats

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoxhunt, the human risk management platform, today launched its free 2026 Cybersecurity Awareness Month Toolkit, a ready-to-run campaign designed to help security awareness leaders deliver an engaging, relevant and measurable October program without adding to their workload or budget.

Built around the theme "Cybersecurity is a team sport," the toolkit turns current threat intelligence into a coordinated four-week campaign that organizations can adapt to their culture, platforms and schedule. It is available free to security awareness professionals here.

"October is the World Cup for security awareness teams, but too often they're expected to deliver a great campaign without extra people or budget," said Mika Aalto, co-founder and CEO of Hoxhunt. "We made this toolkit as a gift to the community – practical content that gets the whole organization practicing together. Cybersecurity is a team sport, and the strongest teams build good instincts before the pressure is on."

The campaign follows a simple training arc inspired by team sports:

Week 1 — Warm Up: Build Your Security Foundations

Week 2 — Agility Training: Train Your Security Reflexes

Week 3 — Strength Training: Face the Heavyweights

Week 4 — Game Day: Make the Right Play

Each week includes editable communications for email, Slack, Microsoft Teams and intranet platforms, along with portrait and landscape infographics, short educational videos and interactive challenges. The materials address timely risks including AI-enabled deception, deepfakes, spear phishing and social engineering beyond email. Ready-to-use challenges include no-setup mini-games that do not require a Hoxhunt account, as well as facilitator-led activities that teams can run themselves.

The 2026 campaign features Caitlin "Cyber Girl" Sarian, a cybersecurity educator and content creator, in a motivational video encouraging employees to treat security like any other team discipline: learn the fundamentals, practice together and make the right play when it matters. Security awareness expert Anthony Davis also appears in the toolkit's educational video series.

"As a former competitive athlete, I know you don't win by reading the playbook. You win by putting in the reps," said Sarian. "I'm teaming up with Hoxhunt because this free toolkit is built on one rule: cybersecurity is a team sport."

The toolkit is designed as a flexible menu rather than a rigid curriculum. Awareness leaders can deploy the full four-week program or select the assets that best support their existing campaign. The toolkit draws on real threats reported by Hoxhunt users worldwide. That same data feeds the Hoxhunt platform and shapes the company's annual Phishing Trends Report.

Download the free Hoxhunt Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2026 Toolkit at https://hoxhunt.com/cybersecurity-awareness-month-toolkit-2026.

About Hoxhunt

Hoxhunt is a Human Risk Management platform that helps security leaders and employees join forces to prevent data breaches. Hoxhunt combines AI and behavioral science to consolidate signal data, take timely actions on risky activities, and gamify individualized micro-training experiences that people love. As employees learn to detect and report advanced phishing attacks, operations teams are equipped to respond fast and transform security culture with limited resources. Security leaders shine with outcome-driven metrics that document reduced cybersecurity risk.

Hoxhunt works with leading global companies such as Airbus, Uber, Monster Energy, Qualcomm, Docusign, Nokia, AES, Air Asia, and E.on, and partners with leading global cybersecurity companies such as Microsoft and Deloitte.

Media Contact

Christian Morley

ICR for Hoxhunt

[email protected]

SOURCE Hoxhunt