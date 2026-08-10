Hoymiles Achieves 17.4% Global Microinverter Shipment Share, Reinforcing Its Leadership in the Global Market

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Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.

Aug 10, 2026, 06:30 ET

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles, a global provider of smart solar and energy storage solutions, achieved a 17.4% share of global microinverter shipments in 2025, according to the latest data from S&P Global Energy. Based on Hoymiles' own analysis, this positions the company as the No.1 microinverter manufacturer by shipment volume outside the United States, further solidifying the company's position as one of the world's leading microinverter providers across key markets including Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The results not only reflect a strong market presence, but also underscore Hoymiles' long-term commitment to microinverter technology and continuous innovation since its founding in 2012.

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Building on Microinverter Expertise

Since its founding, Hoymiles has focused on module-level power electronics (MLPE), establishing a distinct product portfolio characterized by higher efficiency, higher power density, higher reliability and lower cost.

By enabling independent MPPT at the module level, Hoymiles microinverters help mitigate power losses caused by shading, module mismatch and changing operating conditions, while their low-voltage architecture enhances system safety. This technology foundation has supported the company's expansion from microinverters into energy storage and intelligent energy management, creating an integrated ecosystem spanning solar generation, energy storage and smart energy control.

Today, Hoymiles solutions are deployed across more than 190 countries and regions, serving millions of users worldwide.

Technology Designed for All-scenario Solar Applications

Hoymiles has developed a product lineup tailored to different installation scenarios. The HiFlow and HiFlow Pro plug-in microinverters are designed for balcony solar and DIY applications, offering compact solutions and simplified installation for space-constrained environments.

For residential rooftop systems, the HMS series leverages module-level control to maximize energy yield under shading, module aging and changing environmental conditions. For commercial and industrial applications, the HMT and MiT series combine high power output with reliability for demanding, long-duration operations, optimizing power dispatch and lowering energy costs.

From everyday home applications to large-scale commercial deployments, Hoymiles is building an all-scenario energy ecosystem that integrates solar, storage, and intelligent energy management into one seamless solution.

Continuing to Advance the Energy Transition

By combining proven microinverter expertise with integrated storage and smart energy solutions, Hoymiles aims to help more households and businesses achieve safer, more efficient and more sustainable energy use. Looking ahead, Hoymiles will continue advancing module-level power electronics while expanding its solar and energy storage portfolio to meet evolving energy needs worldwide.

SOURCE Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.

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