/C O R R E C T I O N -- Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc./

In the news release, Hoymiles Introduces HiFlow Pro, the First UL 3700-Compliant Plug-in Microinverter in the US to Boost DIY Solar, issued 15-Jul-2026 by Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the image shall be changed. The complete, corrected release follows:

Hoymiles Introduces HiFlow Pro, the First UL 3700-Compliant Plug-in Microinverter in the US to Boost DIY Solar

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles announced the official release of its HiFlow Pro plug-in microinverter, the first DIY solar microinverter compliant with the UL 3700 standard that is developed specifically for plug-in photovoltaic (PIPV) systems. Designed for plug-and-play residential solar applications, HiFlow Pro maximizes energy yield and optimizes performance within limited installation spaces, such as balconies and compact rooftops.

Hoymiles launches HiFlow Pro plug-in solar microinverter in the US

Building on years of dedicated expertise in the European plug-in energy sector, Hoymiles is bringing more accessible solar solutions to homeowners across the US.

A New Era for Plug-in Solar in the US

Plug-in solar systems have gained popularity in Europe by making solar energy accessible for homeowners and renters. As demand for similar solutions grows in the US, the market has highlighted the need for a dedicated safety framework beyond traditional rooftop PV.

In response, UL 3700 was introduced—the first North American safety standard specifically designed for plug-in photovoltaic systems. It provides manufacturers with a clear certification pathway while offering utilities, authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs), and consumers a consistent benchmark for safe deployment.

Hoymiles is leading this transition by introducing the first UL 3700-compliant plug-in solar microinverter to the US.

HiFlow Pro Microinverter: Easy, Accessible and Efficient DIY Solar Solution

HiFlow Pro is optimized for residential plug-in PV applications to ensure maximum energy harvest.

What sets Hoymiles HiFlow Pro apart:

High energy yield enabled by industry-leading MPPT efficiency (99.8% static and 99.5% dynamic) and low-voltage operation, maximizing energy harvest under changing weather conditions.

(99.8% static and 99.5% dynamic) and low-voltage operation, maximizing energy harvest under changing weather conditions. Plug-and-play setup and commissioning via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in less than 60 seconds, simplifying installation and system setup.

via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in less than 60 seconds, simplifying installation and system setup. Type 6 enclosure rating with reliable operation from -40°C to +65°C ; Backed by 250,000-hour reliability testing, it delivers dependable performance across diverse climates.

with reliable operation from ; Backed by 250,000-hour reliability testing, it delivers dependable performance across diverse climates. It supports parallel operation of four microinverters installed in separate sockets, enabling flexible expansion up to 1200 W total output power to satisfy different market needs and local regulations.

Driving the Future of Distributed Energy

"By introducing the first UL 3700-compliant plug-in microinverter in the US, we're not only launching a new product—we're helping establish a new benchmark for residential solar that combines simplicity, safety, and high performance," said Hoymiles CEO Dr. Yang Bo.

As residential energy needs evolve in the US, Hoymiles remains committed to making solar more accessible and empowering more households with reliable clean energy solutions.

Learn more at https://www.hoymiles.com/us/hiflowpro.html

SOURCE Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.