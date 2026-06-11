HOZO Announces Global Retail Launch of NeoSander Following $2 Million Kickstarter Campaign

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HOZO DESIGN CO., Limited

Jun 11, 2026, 09:00 ET

The palm-sized cordless reciprocating detail sander is now available on Amazon, with direct sales on HOZO's official website beginning June 5, 2026.

HONG KONG, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOZO has announced the global retail launch of NeoSander, a compact reciprocating detail sander developed for precision finishing in model making, DIY projects, and other detail-oriented creative work.

The launch follows a Kickstarter campaign that raised more than US$2 million from over 14,000 backers, reflecting strong international interest in compact, precision-focused tools for makers and hobbyists.

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HOZO NeoSander the Reciprocating Linear Sander
HOZO NeoSander the Reciprocating Linear Sander

The tool uses a patented linear motor system delivering up to 13,000 strokes per minute. Unlike rotary sanders, its linear motion helps reduce circular scratch patterns and provides more control when working on fine or delicate surfaces.

Compact and cordless, NeoSander is designed for use in areas where larger tools are difficult to handle. It comes with interchangeable sanding heads intended for edges, corners, curves, and other hard-to-reach surfaces.

Typical use cases include scale modeling, 3D print post-processing, woodworking, resin work, and small-scale DIY projects. It is used for tasks such as removing support marks, refining joints, and smoothing surface imperfections across plastic, resin, wood, and metal components.

Key Features

Compact cordless form factor: Palm-sized design intended for one-handed use in detailed work.

Linear motor system: Delivers up to 13,000 strokes per minute with direct reciprocating motion.

Interchangeable sanding heads: Eight head shapes for flat areas, edges, corners, and curved surfaces.

Full grit range included: Eight sanding grits supporting rough shaping through to fine finishing.

Low vibration operation: Designed to improve control and reduce fatigue during longer sessions.

NeoSander replaces bulkier sanding setups with a more portable option aimed at precision-focused work, particularly in small or intricate projects where control is critical.

Availability

NeoSander is available now through:

HOZO Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GY7X66J6
HOZO Official Website: https://hozodesign.com/products/neosander

About HOZO

HOZO is a technology and design company dedicated to developing innovative tools that combine precision engineering with user-centered design. Serving creators, makers, and professionals worldwide, HOZO continues to deliver intelligent, user-friendly solutions that simplify complex creative tasks while improving efficiency and accuracy.

Media Contact

Company: Hozo Design Co., Limited
Contact Person: Edith Pan
City: Hong Kong
Country: China
Website: https://hozodesign.com
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE HOZO DESIGN CO., Limited

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