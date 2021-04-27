HPNF to Raffle Off Virtual Lunch with ZDoggMD

Raffle tickets are $20 each. To purchase a ticket, visit https://Go.RallyUp.com/LunchWithZDogg and click on the "Buy Tickets" button. You can also text "ZDoggMD" to 855-202-2100.

100% of all net proceeds will benefit HPNF's mission to advance expert care in serious illness. Each ticket purchase will help support nurses who are passionate about their work in hospice and palliative care.

New to the ZPac and wondering who ZDoggMD is?

Zubin Damania, MD, is an internist trained at the University of California, San Francisco/Stanford and founder of Turntable Health, an innovative primary care clinic and model for a movement called Health 3.0. Zubin produces viral videos and live shows under the pseudonym ZDoggMD, with a goal of improving healthcare for everyone. He now has more than 1 billion views and almost 3 million ZPac fans. He made it to NPR's list of best commencement speakers and is recognized around the globe.

About HPNF

The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation (HPNF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides professional development opportunities to qualified members of the hospice and palliative care team. We depend on the generous spirit of donors to financially support our mission of advancing expert care in serious illness.

HPNF supports the major initiatives of the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association (HPNA) and the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center (HPCC) through numerous scholarships, grants, and award opportunities.

Contact: Brittney Stock, Marketing Manager

412.787.9320, [email protected]

SOURCE Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association

Related Links

http://www.hpna.org

