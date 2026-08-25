HR Acuity Marks Fifth Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000 as Enterprise Demand Surges for Employee Relations Tech

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, today announced its fifth consecutive placement on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Ranking No. 2,705 with 118% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025, the milestone signals a clear shift across the workplace: enterprises are prioritizing purpose-built employee relations (ER) technology to proactively navigate complex workforce issues, mitigate legal risk and build trust.

"We're growing because the market has caught up to something we've believed for a decade: employee relations is where legal exposure, culture and trust get decided. Organizations want consistent, documented outcomes, and that's the standard our customers hold us to," said Deb Muller, founder and CEO of HR Acuity.

Key milestones driving HR Acuity's growth over the evaluation period include:

Published the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study, the industry's leading research covering nearly 9 million employees, equipping leaders with vital workplace data to build transparent, fair and accountable workplace cultures.

the industry's leading research covering nearly 9 million employees, equipping leaders with vital workplace data to build transparent, fair and accountable workplace cultures. Published the 2025 Workplace Misconduct Stud y, delivering critical insights into employee experiences and issue reporting behaviors.

y, delivering critical insights into employee experiences and issue reporting behaviors. Launched olivER™, an AI-powered companion that applies two decades of employee relations data to surface critical insights safely and without bias , earning Gold for Best Ethical AI & Responsible Technology in the 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards™.

, earning Gold for Best Ethical AI & Responsible Technology in the 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards™. Advanced next generation reporting and analytics, leveraging AI to uncover root causes, spotlight risk hotspots and turn case data into actionable intelligence.

leveraging AI to uncover root causes, spotlight risk hotspots and turn case data into actionable intelligence. Joined the Workday Innovation Partner Program, integrating with Workday Help to seamlessly connect everyday HR questions with complex employee relations cases.

integrating with Workday Help to seamlessly connect everyday HR questions with complex employee relations cases. Grew empowER™ into an 8,000+ member community, establishing the premier network for employee relations leaders to connect, share insights and access exclusive industry events.

establishing the premier network for employee relations leaders to connect, share insights and access exclusive industry events. Strengthened category innovation and market authority, anchored by CEO Deb Muller's recognition on HR Executive's 2026 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers list.

In a market where many companies are struggling to scale or sacrificing stability for speed, five years of consecutive growth highlights true operational health. HR Acuity joins a list of honorees that collectively generated more than $385 billion in 2025 revenue and created 627,208 jobs over the past three years.

For the complete Inc. 5000 list, visit www.Inc.com/Inc5000.

About HR Acuity

HR Acuity is the category leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, purpose-built for employee relations and HR professionals. Its industry-leading SaaS solution delivers powerful tools and AI-driven analytics to manage employee relations cases and investigations with consistency, clarity and confidence. By transforming how organizations handle workplace issues—from initial report to resolution and beyond—HR Acuity empowers businesses to foster transparency, accountability and a culture of trust.

HR Acuity works with hundreds of leading enterprises. The company publishes the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study; is the creator of ER/Q, the first-ever maturity model for employee relations; and is the founder of empowER™, a growing community of more than 8,000 employee relations, workplace investigations, human resources and compliance professionals.

Kate Freer, [email protected]

SOURCE HR Acuity