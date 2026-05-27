HR Acuity Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for Seventh Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the leader in employee relations (ER) case management and investigations software, today announced it has earned the 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™ for the seventh consecutive year. That milestone, sustained through company growth and a moment when workplace trust is harder to earn and easier to lose, reflects a culture built with intention.

"We talk about building workplaces where people feel safe to speak up. That only works if we're living it ourselves," said Deb Muller, founder and CEO, HR Acuity. "Great Place To Work is proof that the culture we've built is genuine. That authenticity changes how we show up for every organization that trusts us to help them do the same."

For 2026, 94% of HR Acuity team members agreed that the company is a great place to work, 37 percentage points above the average U.S.-based company, where typical employee satisfaction stands at just 57%. Separately, 99% of employees feel genuinely welcomed upon joining the organization and agree that team members consistently care for one another.

Over the past year, HR Acuity's culture has earned highly competitive national and regional recognition, including placement as #14 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ and #31 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™.

According to research from Great Place To Work, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find an exceptional manager at a Certified organization. The certification is based entirely on anonymous, real-time feedback from current employees regarding the organization's workplace culture, trust in leadership and community experience.

For HR Acuity's company profile, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7024208.

About HR Acuity

HR Acuity is the category leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, purpose-built for employee relations and HR professionals. Its industry-leading SaaS solution delivers powerful tools and AI-driven analytics to manage employee relations cases and investigations with consistency, clarity and confidence. By transforming how organizations handle workplace issues—from initial report to resolution and beyond—HR Acuity empowers businesses to foster transparency, accountability and a culture of trust.

HR Acuity works with hundreds of leading enterprises. The company publishes the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study, covering more than 9 million employees; is the creator of ER/Q, the first-ever maturity model for employee relations; and is the founder of empowER™, a growing community of more than 8,000 employee relations, workplace investigations, human resources and compliance professionals.

Media Contact: Kate Freer, [email protected]

SOURCE HR Acuity