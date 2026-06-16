HR HealthCare Acquires SteriGear LLC and Fig Leaf Brand, Expanding Urology Solutions Across the Care Continuum

YORK, Pa., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR HealthCare today announced the acquisition of SteriGear®, LLC, including the Fig Leaf® brand of urinary drainage devices and SteriGear's portfolio of covers and drapes, strengthening the company's ability to deliver comprehensive bladder management solutions throughout the care continuum, from acute to post-acute and into the home.

SteriGear is recognized for the Fig Leaf urinary drainage bag, designed to preserve patient dignity by concealing fluid from view with an innovative, built-in privacy cover, as well as covers and drapes that protect equipment and support procedural efficiency. While these products have established strong adoption in skilled nursing and long-term care settings, the acquisition creates a significant opportunity to extend their reach and broaden their availability — adapting configurations to meet the distinct requirements of acute care, health systems, and home-based care where HR HealthCare has an established presence and deep-rooted relationships.

"This acquisition is about more than adding products to our portfolio," said Colby Wiesman, President & CEO, HR HealthCare. "It means we can do more—protect patient dignity with products like Fig Leaf, leverage our expanded product line to bring care-setting-specific solutions to more clinicians, patients, and caregivers, and deliver on our purpose of positively impacting people's lives."

The integration of SteriGear and Fig Leaf brings together complementary drainage solutions with TruCath® products and HR HealthCare's broader urology platform, creating a more complete portfolio that channel partners and health systems can access through a single, coordinated source.

"Our customers are asking for clinically sound urology solutions that are easier to access and implement," said Chris Wiesman, Chief Commercial Officer, HR HealthCare. "Consolidating this expanded portfolio within a single organization means we can serve as a true partner, streamlining how care teams source and implement these offerings alongside our broader urological portfolio, supporting education and training, and ultimately helping more patients receive consistent, dignified care."

Under the transition plan, the Fig Leaf brand will remain in market, while the SteriGear brand will transition to HR HealthCare over time through phased updates to marketing, packaging, and labeling. There is no change to item numbers, product quality, specifications, or performance. Customers should expect the same clinical effectiveness and reliability. The SteriGear website will transition to HR HealthCare no later than August 1, 2026. Additional details regarding customer transition and ordering will be communicated directly to customers and partners as part of the integration process.

Miles & Stockbridge P.C. served as legal counsel to HR HealthCare in connection with the transaction. Capital Eleven served as the exclusive financial advisor, and Dorsey & Whitney, LLP provided legal counsel to SteriGear.

About HR HealthCare

HR HealthCare is a professionally managed, family-owned company headquartered in York, PA, recognized as a trusted leader in the U.S. medical technology industry. The company specializes in the development, manufacture, and supply of healthcare products, with integrated technology and support services to meet diverse healthcare needs. Guided by its purpose of Positively Impacting People's Lives, HR HealthCare delivers innovative solutions to help healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers across the care continuum. For more information, visit hrhealthcare.com and connect on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.

About Capital Eleven

Capital Eleven Advisors is a boutique Pacific Northwest–based M&A firm that advises lower-middle-market companies across the U.S. on both sell-side and buy-side transactions, delivering a bespoke, high-touch process tailored to each client's strategic and financial goals. For more information, visit capitaleleven.com/advisors/ or contact Donald Bielen at [email protected].

SOURCE HR HealthCare