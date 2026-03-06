HR HealthCare Expands EZ‑Series™ Portfolio with EZ‑Protect® Hydrophilic Closed System Intermittent Catheter Line

New product line extends options to better meet patient needs.

YORK, Pa., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR HealthCare is deepening its investment in the urological care category with the continued expansion of its EZ-Series™ portfolio. The introduction of the EZ-Protect® Hydrophilic Closed System Intermittent Catheter reflects the company's ongoing efforts to provide healthcare professionals and patients with a comprehensive range of product solutions delivering reliable quality, performance, and safety.

The EZ-Protect Hydrophilic Closed System Intermittent Catheter builds on the EZ-Series hallmarks of infection prevention, ease of use, and support for active lifestyles. In addition to the proven EZ-Series design features—a catheter enclosed in a collection bag for touchless use and a soft-silicone, pre-lubricated introducer tip to bypass bacteria—the line integrates a user-released water pouch that hydrates the catheter coating to deliver a consistently smooth feel during catheterization. This closed-system design offers reliable protection and portability, empowering users with greater confidence in catheterization at home or on the go.

The EZ-Protect Hydrophilic range is available in 12 SKUs (pocket-size kits and non-kits, French sizes 8–18).

"The introduction of the EZ-Protect Hydrophilic line reflects our purpose of Positively Impacting People's Lives," said Chris Wiesman, Chief Commercial Officer. "By extending the EZ-Series portfolio, we're offering clinicians and patients greater flexibility and variety—empowering them to choose products that best support comfort, routine, and quality of life."

"HR HealthCare remains steadfastly focused on evolving, adapting, and expanding bladder management solutions across the care continuum," said Colby Wiesman, President and CEO. "This ensures healthcare professionals and patients have options that meet clinical requirements while honoring individual needs and preferences. This product launch demonstrates and reinforces that commitment."

The EZ-Protect line is now available nationwide through national distribution channels and supported by the HR HealthCare field sales representatives and Patient Services team for medical supply management.

About HR HealthCare

HR HealthCare is a professionally managed, family-owned company headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, recognized as a trusted leader in the U.S. medical technology industry. The company specializes in the development, manufacture, and supply of healthcare products with integrated technology and support services for diverse healthcare needs. Guided by its purpose of Positively Impacting People's Lives, HR HealthCare delivers innovative solutions to help healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers across the care continuum.

