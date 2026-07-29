HR Rebooted Launches Governance 1st, The first comprehensive AI Governance Platform for Reducing Risk & Accelerating Adoption

New platform unlocks workforce productivity while delivering comprehensive, day-one audit readiness.

COLEBROOK, N.H., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Rebooted today announced the general availability of Governance 1st™, an AI governance platform that helps mid-sized organizations accelerate AI adoption, reduce organizational risk, and achieve day-one audit readiness without slowing innovation.

Purpose-built for organizations with 100 to 1,000 employees, Governance 1st™ combines AI governance, policy management, employee training, real-time guardrails, and continuous oversight into a single platform. The release also includes two companion browser extensions—the Governance 1st™ Browser Extension and Shadow AI Detect & Protect which extend governance directly into the AI applications employees use every day, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and hundreds of other AI-powered applications and services.

As AI adoption accelerates, boards of directors, regulators, customers, insurers, and auditors are demanding greater accountability for how organizations use artificial intelligence. Increasingly, organizations are expected to demonstrate not only where AI is being used, but also what safeguards are in place to protect sensitive information, manage risk, and ensure appropriate human oversight. For most small and mid-sized businesses, that level of visibility and documentation simply does not exist.

"Boards are no longer asking whether their organizations use AI. They're asking who is accountable for it and how they'll prove it," said Michelle Strasburger, Founder and CEO of HR Rebooted. "Some organizations can point to an AI policy. Far fewer can demonstrate how that policy is applied consistently across the workforce. Governance 1st closes that gap by embedding governance directly into the way employees use AI every day, while giving leadership the visibility and documentation needed to demonstrate responsible oversight."

A Complete AI Governance Operating System, Not a Single Tool

Governance 1st™ is built on a seven-step implementation methodology aligned with the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, guiding organizations through policy development, workforce empowerment, point-of-use guardrails, continuous monitoring, and ongoing optimization. Rather than treating governance as a one-time compliance exercise, the platform embeds it into everyday AI use, enabling organizations to scale adoption at the speed of innovation while maintaining strong oversight.

The platform continuously evaluates all AI activity using HR Rebooted's patent-pending technology, applying more than 200 guardrails across ten behavioral categories, including hallucination, bias, behavioral drift, prompt injection, jailbreaking, refusal calibration, bigotry, logical fallacies, partisanship, and misinformation. Governance 1st™ also includes pre-built documentation aligned with NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, GDPR, and the EU AI Act, helping organizations achieve and maintain day-one audit readiness.

With today's release, Governance 1st™ extends those governance capabilities beyond the platform itself through two integrated browser extensions available to every customer:

Governance 1st™ Browser Extension applies HR Rebooted's patent-pending behavioral guardrails in real time across the AI applications employees use every day. The extension identifies and filters sensitive information before it leaves the browser, surfaces relevant guidance as employees work, and enables organizations to warn, restrict, or block activity based on configurable governance policies. Every interaction is synchronized with the Governance 1st™ platform, creating a continuous, audit-ready record of AI use.

Shadow AI Detect & Protect provides organizations with visibility into AI activity occurring across the workforce, including consumer AI tools, embedded AI capabilities, browser extensions, and API-driven AI services. The extension identifies more than 400 AI-enabled applications and services, giving governance teams the ability to sanction, restrict, or block AI use based on organizational policy, while providing employees with immediate, in-context guidance.

Governance 1st™ combines AI strategy, governance, policy management, workforce enablement, and operational oversight in a single AI Governance Operating System designed for organizations where AI adoption must be balanced with accountability. Purpose-built for mid-sized organizations, the platform helps leaders establish responsible AI practices without requiring a dedicated compliance team or slowing business innovation.

Together, these capabilities enable organizations to govern AI across the entire lifecycle, from strategy and policy development to employee enablement, real-time oversight, and continuous audit readiness, giving leaders the confidence to accelerate AI adoption without compromising accountability.

Governance 1st™ transforms AI governance from a compliance obligation into a competitive advantage, giving organizations the confidence to innovate faster, empower employees, and manage risk without slowing progress.

Why Now

AI adoption is accelerating across every industry, but governance is struggling to keep pace. While organizations continue investing heavily in AI, many still lack the policies, oversight, and operational controls needed to manage AI responsibly at scale. That gap is rapidly becoming a business risk as boards, customers, regulators, insurers, and courts increasingly expect organizations to demonstrate how AI is governed, not simply that it is being used.

Industry research reflects the challenge. Gartner projects that 40% of agentic AI projects will be cancelled by 2028 because of escalating costs, unclear business value, or inadequate risk controls. At the same time, organizations continue to report lower-than-expected workforce adoption of AI, suggesting that technology investments alone are not enough. Without governance that employees understand and trust, AI initiatives often struggle to deliver their expected business value.

"Without visibility into where AI is actually being used, governance is ineffective. You can't govern what you can't see," Strasburger said. "Governance 1st extends governance into the flow of work, giving leaders real-time visibility into AI activity while providing employees with the guidance they need to innovate confidently and responsibly. The result is faster AI adoption, stronger governance, and a workforce that can realize AI's full productivity potential."

Availability

Governance 1st™ is available immediately. Organizations can begin their AI governance journey at the stage that best matches their current needs, from standalone browser extensions that provide AI visibility and point-of-use governance to the complete Governance 1st™ AI Governance Operating System.

Whether organizations are taking their first steps toward AI governance or building a comprehensive governance program, Governance 1st™ provides a scalable path that grows with their AI maturity, enabling leaders to expand governance capabilities as AI adoption accelerates.

HR Rebooted is also expanding its AI Advocate Program, equipping HR, Compliance and organizational development consultants with the tools, implementation methodology, and support needed to help clients establish effective AI governance. The program builds on HR Rebooted's HR Rebels community of more than 1,500 HR professionals and extends the company's mission of making responsible AI adoption practical for organizations of every size.

SOURCE HR Rebooted