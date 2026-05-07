HR Rebooted Launches MyCareer Navigator, an AI Platform Helping Organizations Guide People Through Career Disruption

MyCareer Navigator delivers personalized risk scores, skill insights, transition planning, resume refinement, and interview practice to support clients, students, and job seekers navigating an AI-driven workforce.

COLEBROOK, N.H., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Rebooted, a leader in human resources strategy and workforce innovation, today announced the launch of MyCareer Navigator, an AI-powered tool that helps individuals understand how AI may affect their jobs and what steps they can take to build stronger, future-ready careers. The platform gives users clear disruption-risk insights, skill assessments, and practical tools to map career pathways, strengthen AI resilience, and prepare for long-term growth.

MyCareer Navigator gives partner organizations a practical, scalable way to help people navigate AI-driven workforce change. Workforce boards, staffing firms, education providers, career-services teams, and employer-focused organizations can integrate the platform into their advising, coaching, and training programs to deliver clear, data-driven guidance at scale.

The platform brings together disruption-risk insights, skill assessment, role matching, and career-building tools in one place, giving partners a structured way to support clients, students, and job seekers as they navigate an evolving labor market.

With MyCareer Navigator, partners can offer their communities the ability to:

Take an AI Disruption Risk Assessment for their current job





View a personalized risk score and the factors driving it





Rate their skills and receive an AI-resilience score





Build a transition plan that identifies roles aligned with their skills, risk reduction, and salary potential





Browse and search AI-risk data across all roles





Explore skills-building opportunities using courses and certifications from their own organization or preferred providers





Upload, build, and refine a resume, including comparisons against job descriptions





Practice interview questions with AI-powered feedback

For partners, MyCareer Navigator becomes a turnkey resource that strengthens existing programs and expands their ability to deliver personalized career guidance. Organizations can embed the tool into workforce initiatives, career-readiness programs, employer-aligned training, and education pathways without needing to build new systems from scratch.

"Organizations are being asked to guide people through unprecedented workforce change, and they need tools that make that responsibility easier," said Michelle Strasburger, CEO of HR Rebooted. "MyCareer Navigator gives partners a clear, practical way to help their communities understand AI's impact and take meaningful steps toward stronger, more resilient careers."

"We designed MyCareer Navigator to fit seamlessly into the work organizations are already doing," said Kelly, Chief Technology Officer of HR Rebooted. "Partners can use the platform to deliver consistent, data-driven guidance without adding complexity. It's a flexible tool that supports a wide range of programs — from workforce development to education to employer-aligned training."

MyCareer Navigator is now available to partner organizations nationwide. HR Rebooted is actively collaborating with workforce, education, and employer-focused groups to bring the tool to the people who need it most.

About HR Rebooted

HR Rebooted empowers organizations for the AI revolution. We do it through our Governance 1st platform, a SaaS solution for developing AI strategy, policy, training, and enablement within organizations to manage risk and demonstrate AI governance and compliance. While AI adoption increases, organizations need governance policy and compliance processes. As new laws and regulations for AI usage are enacted, our solutions empower organizations and HR professionals to lead confidently in a changing world. Visit hrrebooted.com to learn more.

SOURCE HR Rebooted