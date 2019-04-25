HR Tech Disruptor Hibob Recognized as One of "Tomorrow's Promising Growth Companies" by Qumra Capital

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibob, the HR tech disruptor with a year-over-year growth rate of 460%, is proud to be recognized on Qumra Capital's list of "Tomorrow's Promising Growth Companies," which includes 10 organizations with the potential to reach more than $10 million in annual revenue. With a growing global presence and aggressive expansion in the U.S., this recognition underscores Hibob's commitment to propelling its SMB clients into the workplace of the future, helping them attract, excite, retain and develop their people.

"We are proud to have Hibob's innovation in the HR technology industry recognized on Qumra Capital's list of "Tomorrow's Promising Growth Companies," which recognizes only 10 organizations with the potential to grow at this trajectory," said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and cofounder of Hibob. "We are looking forward to continuing to expand and introduce companies around the world to the future of people management."

Poised to overtake archaic HR platforms, Hibob's platform bob helps high-growth companies to grow their employees and develop their culture by giving them the tools they need to engage and retain today's workforce. Currently at 35% of the workforce and projected to become the majority, Millennials will continue to set trends, demanding platforms like Hibob that provide the transparency, constant communication and instant gratification these digital natives expect.

"Hibob has grown at an exceptional rate, and with the workplace evolving, we believe they will continue to gain momentum and emerge as the category leader," said Sivan Shamri Dahan, Partner at Qumra Capital. "We are proud to recognize Hibob as one of 'Tomorrow's Promising Growth Companies,' and are excited to see what else the future holds for the company."

Hibob was founded in late 2015 and now boasts hundreds of customers, including Monzo, Etoro, Happy Socks, Ironsource, Receipt Bank, Fiverr and Karmarama, as well as strategic platform integrations with Slack, Workable, GreenHouse, Aviva, Canada Life, and UNAM. The company has raised $45 million in funding, and is made up of 130 talented people in New York, London, and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.hibob.com.

About Hibob

Hibob, the company behind the transformative platform bob, which brings together employees and managers to help them communicate and collaborate more effectively, is dedicated to helping businesses grow their people. Founded in 2015, Hibob understands that as younger generations begin to dominate the workforce, they are creating demand for a new way to manage people for the future of the workplace. bob enables fast-growing companies to attract, excite, retain and develop their most valuable asset, their people, through data-driven tools. With offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv, Hibob helps hundreds of businesses around the world grow their people. www.hibob.com

SOURCE Hibob

Related Links

http://www.hibob.com

