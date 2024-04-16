HiBob introduces an integrated Applicant Tracking System for strategic hiring

A powerful system that seamlessly integrates best-in-class talent acquisition into your larger HR platform, enabling smarter hiring strategies that fuel business performance

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob today unveils Bob Hiring, a fully integrated Applicant Tracking System (ATS) that connects candidate, employee, and business data for better decision-making. Bob Hiring intuitively links Bob Workforce Planning with the recruitment process, aligning hiring plans to dynamic business goals for an optimized process using a powerful, all-in-one HCM platform.

This strategic integration empowers your organization to make informed decisions swiftly, leveraging real-time insights. With unified planning and hiring data all in one place, talent acquisition teams can correlate their hiring efforts directly to business outcomes, matching execution with workforce plans year-round.

HiBob's HCM platform now consolidates people data across the employee lifecycle, eliminating the need for siloed point solutions and uniting all stakeholders including finance, C-suite and managers on a single platform for easy collaboration - all while delivering a best-in-class candidate experience.

"HiBob has developed an easy-to-use and highly scalable recruiting system," says Josh Bersin, Founder and CEO of the Josh Bersin Company. "As this application is integrated into HiBob, companies now have a candidate-centric talent acquisition system that's seamlessly integrated into all their other management processes."

"Today's competitive landscape demands a holistic approach to planning, talent acquisition," and human capital management," says Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder at HiBob.

"Having the right people to grow any business is crucial, and with a bounty of job opportunities available, it is becoming more and more difficult to attract, hire, and retain. Ensuring a seamless, tightly synced candidate and internal stakeholder experience on a single platform allows businesses to be agile and efficient as business conditions shift, while simultaneously driving culture."

In today's world, where having the right talent is key to thriving, HiBob's all-in-one solution stands out as a game-changer.

About HiBob

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform Bob. It offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business. Used by more than 3,600 multinational companies to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent and elevate employee engagement.

www.hibob.com.

