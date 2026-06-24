Huayou Recycling Unveils "Dual-Process & Dual-Chemistry" Matrix in Frankfurt to Foster Europe's Battery Circular Ecosystem

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the European automotive value chain navigates the stringent compliance timelines enforced by the EU Battery Regulation, the industry is seeking an optimal equilibrium between aggressive decarbonization mandates and long-term commercial viability.

To support this transition, Huayou Recycling—a global pioneer in lithium-ion battery lifecycle management—officially introduces its industrialized "Dual-Process & Dual-Chemistry" matrix at the Battery Recycling Expo in Frankfurt. The solution is strategically engineered to harmonize Europe's sustainability visions with the pragmatic operational needs of localized supply chains.

A major bottleneck currently paralyzing European recyclers is the growing divergence of battery chemistries. While lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are rapidly capturing market share, the industry has struggled to recycle them profitably compared to nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) chemistries. Huayou Recycling's dual-process addresses this industry bottleneck by offering the verified capability to process both major chemistries at a scalable, industrial volume, providing European partners with a resilient blueprint for EOL battery recycling.

The solution centers on the flexible integration of direct recycling and hydrometallurgical process. By dynamically deploying these distinct processes based on cell degradation levels, the matrix achieves significant carbon reductions, optimizes raw material circulation, and enhances cost efficiency across the battery lifecycle—serving as an essential enabler for local manufacturing ecosystems.

Huayou Recycling emphasized that its presence in Europe is fundamentally anchored in an open, multi-party collaborative philosophy. "Navigating the complex digital and environmental compliance of the EU Battery Regulation requires collective innovation that no single entity can achieve alone," said Wei Bao, Executive Vice President of Huayou Recycling. "Our goal is to deeply intertwine our validated operational expertise with European industrial fabric. We embrace highly adaptable partnership structures—ranging from joint technology development to resource sharing—with European automakers, cell producers, and sustainability pioneers to co-create a truly closed-loop value chain."

By positioning itself as an ESG-aligned and institutionally adaptive partner, Huayou Recycling aims to foster deep industrial symbiosis within Europe, turning regulatory mandates into shared competitive advantages for the future of European-made electric vehicles.