HUB INTERNATIONAL NAMES PAUL COLLINS NORTHEAST AREA PRESIDENT

Expanded Role Drives Collaboration of industry, product and talent expertise across HUB Northeast and HUB New England to Scale Growth

New leadership structure drives collaboration across the Northeast

Expanded role sharpens the region's focus on new business and cross-sell, giving clients access to the full breadth of HUB's solutions

Appointment reflects HUB's continued investment in growth and talent

CHICAGO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today the appointment of Paul Collins as Northeast Area President, effective July 1, 2026. In this expanded role, Collins will continue to lead HUB Northeast while also assuming responsibility for HUB New England. The move reflects HUB's continued investment in growth across the Northeast, giving clients and prospects access to the full breadth of HUB's solutions while sharpening the region's focus on new business and cross-sell.

"Paul has had a transformational impact on HUB Northeast, building a team and culture that clients and colleagues trust," said Charles Brophy, Regional President of HUB U.S. East. "I look forward to working with Paul to drive collaboration across these two closely linked geographies and highly successful hubs. Paul's leadership will create greater potential for our teams to capitalize on shared growth opportunities across HUB's Northeast region."

The combined Northeast Area includes more than 19 offices in HUB Northeast in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and more than 41 offices in HUB New England in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Collins joined HUB in 2017 and has served as President and CEO of HUB Northeast. Under his leadership, the region has successfully driven organic growth through producer hiring, cross-sell and client retention, and completed a significant number of acquisitions. A series of targeted acquisitions expanded HUB Northeast's areas of industry and product specialization and broadened HUB's footprint across the broader Northeast corridor. Collins deepened specialization across industries, including Private Equity, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, and created expanded regional teams to focus on the full suite of HUB solutions, including Retirement and Private Wealth (RPW), professional and executive liability, and Complex Risk. Most recently, he has championed AI as a way to help accelerate producer insights and strengthen client relationships across the region.

"After more than nine years with HUB Northeast, I've seen firsthand what the right culture, talent, and relentless client focus can produce," said Collins. "Bringing HUB Northeast and HUB New England closer together creates broader industry expertise, specialized resources and HUB's full suite of boundaryless solutions. I'm genuinely excited about what these teams will build together."

Collins has been in the insurance industry for more than 29 years. He began his career as a producer and went on to hold senior leadership roles at national insurance brokerages before joining HUB. Additionally, Collins holds a Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation. He also serves on the Cox School of Business Alumni Association Board of Directors at Southern Methodist University.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 21,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

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Jessica Wiltse

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SOURCE Hub International Limited