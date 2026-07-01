Veteran actuary and analytics innovator to elevate HUB's risk intelligence, equipping

brokers with insights to drive better outcomes and lasting value for clients

Hub International names Samuel Garvey as Commercial Lines Analytics Practice Leader, expanding data and analytics capabilities across the U.S. and Canada.

Garvey is a credentialed actuary (FCAS) with expertise in risk modeling, captive analytics, and insurtech platform development.

The appointment advances HUB's strategy to embed analytics across commercial lines, alternative risk, and captives to improve client outcomes and total cost of risk.

CHICAGO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that Samuel Garvey has joined as Commercial Lines Analytics Practice Leader. In this role, Garvey will expand and deepen HUB's data and analytics capabilities in the U.S. and Canada.

"Sam brings deep actuarial expertise and client-facing experience that will help advance HUB's analytics capabilities, positioning brokers to identify savings opportunities and deliver value to clients in a market where data is abundant but insight is scarce," said Tim DeSett, President of Commercial Lines, HUB International. "He brings a track record of building rigorous, client-facing analytics and translating that complex data into real outcomes."

Garvey will help develop proprietary tools and processes that strengthen how HUB analyzes risk and advises clients on program structure, retentions, loss projections and total cost of risk. He will collaborate with HUB's Commercial Lines teams, to embed position analytics as a lever to support new business and client retention and equip producers with data-backed insights at every stage of the client or prospect relationship.

Garvey joins HUB from an independent insurance brokerage, where he served as Vice President of Analytics and Team Lead, overseeing actuarial, captive and catastrophe modeling functions and helping develop a next-generation commercial insurtech platform. Before that, he led surplus lines pricing strategies at a global brokerage firm and began his career as a catastrophe risk analyst at a global reinsurance advisor. Garvey holds a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Actuarial Science and Risk Management & Insurance and earned his Fellowship in the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS) in December 2024. He is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 21,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited