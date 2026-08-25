Hubble Appoints Veteran Entrepreneur Jeff Berger as Chief Executive Officer

— Leadership appointment comes as Hubble accelerates product innovation, highlighted by the recent nationwide launch of Classic 2.0, the next generation of its flagship daily disposable contact lens —

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble, a vision care company committed to making quality contact lenses more accessible and affordable, today announced the appointment of Jeff Berger as Chief Executive Officer.

The announcement follows the successful nationwide launch of Classic 2.0, the next generation of its flagship daily disposable contact lens, underscoring the company's continued investment in product innovation, customer experience, and long-term growth.

As CEO, Berger will lead Hubble's strategic vision, operations, and continued expansion as the company builds on its position at the intersection of vision care, consumer products, and subscription commerce. He will focus on accelerating product innovation, strengthening relationships with eye care professionals, expanding Hubble's portfolio, and making high-quality vision care more accessible to consumers.

"For the past decade, Hubble has always been driven by a simple but powerful belief: consumers shouldn't have to choose between quality, affordability, and convenience," said Berger. "The recent launch of Classic 2.0 reflects that commitment, and it's just the beginning. I'm excited to work alongside our talented team as we continue investing in innovative products, strengthening our relationships with eye care professionals, and delivering an even better experience for our customers."

Berger brings more than two decades of experience building, scaling, and advising high-growth technology and consumer companies. Prior to joining Hubble, Berger served as an Operating Partner at FJ Labs, one of the world's most active venture capital firms, where he advised founders and executive teams across hundreds of portfolio companies spanning e-commerce, marketplaces, SaaS, fintech, logistics, and consumer technology.

Previously, Berger founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Talent Inc., now Career.io, where he built the company into the world's largest technology-enabled career services platform serving millions of job seekers worldwide before its successful acquisition by BV Investment Partners. Earlier in his career, Berger served as President of Digital Media at Universum Global and held CEO roles at Doostang and KODA, leading businesses focused on career development, employer branding, and professional networking.

"Jeff brings the kind of entrepreneurial leadership and operating experience that can be transformative at this stage of a company's growth," said Rick Heitzmann, Founder and Partner at FirstMark and a member of Hubble's Board of Directors. "Hubble has built a differentiated brand in an enduring category, and with continued product innovation and a significant opportunity to expand its reach, we believe the company is well-positioned for its next phase of growth under Jeff's leadership."

Berger is also an active investor, advisor, and member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO), where he previously served as a chapter chair. He has been featured as a thought leader on entrepreneurship, leadership, and the future of work across leading business publications. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.

About Hubble

Launched in New York City in 2016, Hubble is a vision care company committed to making contact lenses more accessible and affordable through its direct-to-consumer platform. Offering FDA-approved contact lenses — including Hubble lenses and leading national brands — the company combines competitive pricing, flexible subscriptions, and direct-to-door delivery to help consumers access the contact lenses their eye care professionals prescribe without overpaying. Customers can easily manage their subscriptions online by adjusting, skipping, or canceling at any time. Learn more at www.hubblecontacts.com and follow Hubble on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Hubble