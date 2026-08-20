Hubble, the UK's largest flexible office marketplace, launches in the US

The Yardi-owned platform arrives in eight major markets with 10,000 offices listed

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble®, the U.K.'s largest flexible office marketplace, announced its launch in the United States. Businesses can now rely on Hubble to search, compare and secure private offices in eight markets: New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and the wider Bay Area. The platform now brings its U.K.-proven aggregator and free advisory service model to the U.S. as demand for flexible workspaces accelerates.

A map of the continental United States with New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and the wider Bay Area highlighted. Text reads “Hubble is now live in the U.S.”

Hubble soft-launched in New York City in October 2025 and has since placed more than $4 million in rental contract value, with a New York team led by Henry Howard and Colleen Poling. The new team's extensive experience in the coworking and flexible office markets has already helped several NYC tech firms grow, advising AI and tech brands such as Cal.com secure offices for their expanding teams.

"We loved working with Hubble," said Bailey Pumfleet, Co-founder and CEO of Cal.com. "They found us the perfect office, super fast, at a great price."

Early success in the New York office market prompted the company to accelerate the next phase of its U.S. launch and continue assisting small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and corporate teams in achieving flexibility away from long-term leased office space. Hubble's U.S. operations draw on U.K. experience serving clients including PwC, Shopify, Spotify and Pfizer.

The launch comes as U.S. companies of varying sizes return to the office through a wide array of workspace policies. Kastle's Occupancy Barometer reached its highest post-pandemic level in late 2025, and a recent NYC startup leadership survey by Hubble indicates that 28% of companies plan to increase office attendance compared to only 3% reducing it. Office mandates today commonly involve flexible solutions, but supply has not yet caught up. Yardi's Coworking Index puts coworking at just 2.3% of U.S. office inventory against JLL's projection of 30% of office space being consumed flexibly by 2030. New York, Hubble's first U.S. market, leads the country at 4.2%, with plenty of headroom and low saturation as operators move to address demand for flexible space.

"Companies need offices again. What they don't need is a ten-year lease," said Tushar Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Hubble / Director at Yardi. "We started Hubble in 2014 in a windowless basement in London because finding an office was harder than finding a home. Twelve years later, with more than 5,000 companies assisted and more than $200 million in secured rents, everything moves faster: from negotiations and move-in dates to term lengths. Post-pandemic changes in how we work as well as AI's impact on hiring, retention and office decisions nudged flex offices in this direction, and Hubble is ready to assist U.S. companies realizing their growing flexibility needs."

Hubble launches with 10,433 office units across 706 buildings in eight U.S. markets, with over 1,500 buildings projected by the end of 2026. These listings bring together major operators such as IWG's Regus and Spaces, WeWork, Industrious, as well as a long tail of boutique and local operators. Online platform searches are backed by a dedicated advisor who handles shortlisting, viewings and negotiation at no extra cost for the tenant.

Hubble was acquired in January 2025 by Yardi, the real estate technology giant and majority owner of WeWork that boasts more than 15,000 real estate industry customers across 80 countries.

Hubble plans to launch in 10 additional U.S. cities by the end of the year, with Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Denver, Phoenix, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Tampa next in the company's 2026 launch plans. Find out more about Hubble's flexible office marketplace and advisory service.

About Hubble

Founded in London in 2014, Hubble is the U.K.'s largest flexible workspace marketplace, helping businesses find and rent offices, coworking space and meeting rooms on flexible terms. Hubble has placed more than 5,000 companies in offices and facilitated more than $200 million in office rental transactions. Hubble is a Yardi company.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi