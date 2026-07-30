HUBG Shareholder Alert: Hub Group, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Deadline Alert: August 28, 2026 is the Last Day to Seek Lead Plaintiff Appointment in the Hub Group Securities Class Action Alleging $77 Million in Understated Costs and Three Years of Unreliable Financial Statements

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: August 28, 2026. Investors who purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) securities between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026, and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Submit your information now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Hub Group shares declined a cumulative $14.71 per share (28.6%) following two corrective disclosures that revealed a $77 million understatement of purchased transportation costs and rendered the Company's 2023, 2024, and first nine months of 2025 financial statements unreliable.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), the lead plaintiff is the investor or group of investors appointed by the court to represent the entire class of shareholders who purchased securities during the class period and suffered losses. The lead plaintiff selects lead counsel and has direct oversight over key litigation decisions, including any settlement.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The court appoints the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought, provided they meet adequacy and typicality requirements

In the Hub Group action, lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases of HUBG securities between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026

There is no minimum loss threshold required to apply

Lead plaintiffs are not personally responsible for litigation costs or attorney fees

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff status remain class members and may still participate in any recovery

Multiple investors may apply jointly as a lead plaintiff group

Post-Deadline Procedures

After August 28, 2026, the court will review all lead plaintiff motions and select the most adequate representative. The selected lead plaintiff will then choose lead counsel to prosecute the action on behalf of the class. This process typically takes several weeks following the deadline.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not apply for lead plaintiff status by August 28, 2026, are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any settlement or judgment without taking any action before the deadline. The lead plaintiff deadline applies only to those seeking appointment to represent the class.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the litigation. In the Hub Group case, where financial statements spanning three fiscal years have been declared unreliable, investors with significant losses should evaluate whether lead plaintiff appointment serves their interests." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HUBG Lawsuit

Q: What is the HUBG lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 28, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do HUBG investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com