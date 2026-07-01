HUBG Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Class Action Against Hub Group, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) securities between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026. Hub Group is a transportation logistics company that provides trucking services across North America.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Made Materially False Statements that Harmed Investors

According to the complaint, during the class period, the Company's financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024, including annual reports for 2023 and 2024, contained material misstatements—caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions—concerning, inter alia, the Company's operating revenue, operating income, revenue recognition, effectiveness of internal controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth. The complaint further alleges that the Company's financial statements prepared for periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements—caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable —concerning, inter alia, the Company's operating expenses, purchased transportation and warehousing expenses, operating income, effectiveness of internal disclosure controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 5, 2026, Hub Group announced "that it will restate its financial statements for the first, second and third quarters of 2025" due to "an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable in the first nine months of 2025." The Company estimated that "[t]he total amount of the reduction to accounts payable and purchased transportation costs related to this issue that was recorded during these periods is $77 million." On this news, the price of Hub Group stock declined roughly 18%, from $51.33 per share at close on February 5, 2026, to $41.96 per share at close on February 6, 2026.

Then, on May 12, 2026, Hub Group further announced that it had "identified certain transactions that were prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported," rendering its 2023 and 2024 financial reports to be materially misstated such that they "should no longer be relied upon." On this news, the price of Hub Group stock declined a further 13%, from $41.86 per share at close on May 11, 2026, to $36.62 per share at close on May 12, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Hub Group, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by August 28, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP