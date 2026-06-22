Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry

INDIANAPOLIS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubstaff, a leading time tracking platform built for global teams, announced it is the winner of "Time Tracking Solution of the Year" in the 7th annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.

Hubstaff Winner of 2026 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award for Time Tracking Solution of the Year

Hubstaff offers built-in productivity monitoring, automated payments, and workforce analytics for remote workers. Hubstaff creates a shared understanding of work so that teams gain clear expectations, real-time data, and measurable outcomes. The transparency helps teams stay aligned, focused, and accountable without micromanagement.

"What makes Hubstaff different is our focus on visibility with trust. For us, delivering a positive employee experience centered on transparency, access, and control is a top priority," said Jared Brown, CEO of Hubstaff. "Thank you to RemoteTech Breakthrough for 'Time Tracking Solution of the Year.' With our platform, employees can work where and how they want to work, and employers know how that work is getting done through tools that make transparency simple and automated."

Hubstaff's Solution for Managing a Remote Workforce

Hubstaff combines time tracking, workforce analytics, and capacity planning to give leaders a real-time view of remote team performance. From one centralized dashboard, users can spot bottlenecks early, balance workloads, and make data-driven staffing decisions.

Hubstaff turns time data into operational insight with features including:

Automated time tracking across desktop, web and mobile ensures accurate data without manual effort

Productivity and activity insights show how work happens, not just how long it takes

Project and budget tracking connect time directly to profitability

Automated payroll and invoicing eliminate administrative overhead and reduce errors

Scheduling and workforce management tools help teams collaborate across time zones

Hubstaff is also built for the full spectrum of remote work, from desk-based teams to field operations. GPS tracking and geofencing support mobile teams, while integrations with tools like Asana, Trello, and QuickBooks embed Hubstaff into existing workflows.

Recognizing Remote Work Innovators

The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global remote work landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how businesses collaborate, engage distributed teams and drive productivity from anywhere. From messaging and video conferencing to AI-driven remote work tools, hybrid work solutions and virtual collaboration innovation, these breakthrough solutions are enabling organizations to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional remote work experiences.

"Hubstaff doesn't just track time, but helps teams work better together. The unique challenge with remote work is building productive, accountable teams without micromanaging. Most remote employee time tracking tools still treat this as a monitoring problem, with fragmented solutions and manual processes that increase admin work and negatively affect productivity," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "Hubstaff treats the core challenge as a management problem and replaces guesswork with clarity, manual processes with automation, and oversight with insight. Hubstaff helps remote teams turn work hours into insights, resulting in greater accountability without creating friction and better decision-making through real-time workforce data."

More than 17,000 organizations use Hubstaff to gain visibility into how work gets done and where to improve.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the best time tracking solution for remote teams?

Hubstaff was named the winner of "Time Tracking Solution of the Year" in the 7th annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough.

How do I monitor my employees working remotely?

Remote workforce software tools like Hubstaff help businesses seamlessly manage and support globally distributed teams. Remote team management software offers powerful features like time tracking, project management, communication, productivity tracking, and payroll management.

What features does the Hubstaff app offer for remote team management?

When considering remote work tools, you should ensure the tools you choose include features like time tracking, productivity analytics, team collaboration, payroll management, and strong compliance options. Hubstaff features turn time data into operational insight with features including:

Automated time tracking across desktop, web, mobile, and GPS ensures accurate data without manual effort

Productivity and activity insights show how work happens, not just how long it takes

Project and budget tracking connect time directly to profitability

Automated payroll and invoicing eliminate administrative overhead and reduce errors

Scheduling and workforce management tools help teams collaborate across time zones

About Hubstaff

Hubstaff is a leading time tracking platform built for global teams. Track time, automate payments, monitor productivity, and get actionable productivity insights — all in one tool.

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Hubstaff