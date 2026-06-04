New Hubstaff Feature Measures Productivity for Remote and In-Office Teams

Manage Remote and In-Office Teams With Workforce Analytics

INDIANAPOLIS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubstaff, a leading time tracking platform, is introducing new location-based insights designed to help teams consistently measure productivity across remote and in-office environments. With the new feature, Hubstaff users can see how remote and in-office teams actually work, providing leaders with real data and clear insights to manage teams more effectively.

"As RTO debates rage, organizations are looking for better ways to understand remote vs. in-office productivity," said Jared Brown, CEO of Hubstaff. "Hubstaff's latest update is part of a growing shift toward standardized time tracking and workforce analytics that provide clear visibility into performance differences."

The feature is designed to answer a common question for managers: how does remote productivity compare to in-office performance using measurable data?

What the Hubstaff Remote vs In-office Feature Does

Hubstaff's remote vs. in-office productivity feature is a location-based analytics tool that compares how employees work across different environments using time tracking and activity data – all in one unified dashboard.

Hubstaff remote vs. in-office features include:

No. of Members per Location: Know how many teammates were remote, in the office or hybrid today, this week or this month.

Average Hours per Location: View how many hours are worked on average, remote vs in-office, to identify workload patterns.

Start/Stop Time: See when workdays begin and end by location, understanding schedule habits instantly.

Days per Location for WFH Policies: Automatically track whether employees follow hybrid or work-from-home policies each week.

Timeline & Export Views: See historical trends and export data for leadership or HR reporting.

Focus Time: Track how time spent in deep focus varies between office and remote locations.

Making Workstyle Decisions with Data, not Instinct

Companies are under pressure to justify return-to-office policies and hybrid work decisions. However, many lack consistent data to compare productivity across environments. Hubstaff's new feature provides a standardized way to measure and compare performance, helping leaders make informed decisions about remote, hybrid, and in-office work.

"With Hubstaff, leaders can make policy decisions with data, not bias," said Brown.

Hubstaff enables organizations to track employee productivity across work environments using consistent metrics such as hours worked, idle time, and work patterns.

Read Next

The remote vs. in-office productivity feature follows the release of Hubstaff's research, 2026 Global Benchmarks Report: Tracking How Gets Done, which explores six critical shifts in tracked time and offers leaders a live "operating system for global work" so they can redesign rhythm, protect focus, streamline tools, embed AI, and catch 50+ hour weeks before they burn people out. Keep following Hubstaff for future reports on time tracking, productivity monitoring and workforce analytics.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Hubstaff determine if someone is working remotely or in the office?

Hubstaff uses network data to identify the work location. Admins can set known office IPs or router Mac addresses allowing the system to auto-categorize workdays as remote, in-office, or hybrid.

Can users customize what counts as a remote or in-office workday?

Hubstaff managers can set offices manually by IP or router MAC addresses in case they don't want to use the automatic office detection.

Will employees see that their location is being tracked?

Yes. Hubstaff is fully transparent, with role-based access. Team members can access and view their own time tracking data, including location-based insights, which are visible in their own reports.

Can users export remote vs. in-office data for compliance or reporting?

Yes. Hubstaff managers can view historical trends and export detailed reports that show breakdowns by remote, office, and hybrid work arrangements. This data is helpful for HR, operations, or executive reporting.

Does location tracking work across time zones or global teams?

Yes. All data is captured in the user's local time zone, ensuring accurate start/stop time and location reporting, no matter where teams are working from.

How is Hubstaff different than Microsoft Teams location tracking?

Microsoft Teams' location tracking features will display whether someone is in the office based on Wi-Fi connection. It's an indicator of presence, not productivity. Hubstaff tracks when and how work happens by logging hours, categorizing time as remote or in-office based on network or location, and providing insights on activity and work patterns.

About Hubstaff

Hubstaff is a leading time tracking platform built for global teams. Track time, automate payments, monitor productivity, and get actionable productivity insights — all in one tool.

SOURCE Hubstaff