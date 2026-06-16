MIAMI, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Founder and CEO, Hudson Leogrande of viral, game-changing lifestyle and apparel brand Comfrt was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Florida Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

Hudson was selected by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, and significant growth and impact.

Hudson Leogrande, Founder & CEO of Comfrt named EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Florida Award Winner

"I am profoundly honored to be recognized as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year winner and proud to be among so many inspiring leaders making a difference," said Hudson Leogrande, Founder and CEO of Comfrt. "From spending seven years in e-commerce with no growth to creating a brand that now changes lives...this journey has filled me with immense gratitude. It's amazing to commit to something you love, create a community around how it makes you feel, see the power of that connection, and be awarded in such a very special way."

Comfrt is a lifestyle and apparel brand rooted in community, inclusivity and mental health. The products aren't just comfortable to wear; they're functional artifacts designed around anxiety relief, grounding and mental stillness. With no fashion or retail experience, no outside capital, and no playbook, Hudson has become the youngest entrepreneur to build the largest bootstrapped lifestyle and apparel brand in e-commerce history. His go-to-market strategy was equally unconventional. Rather than allocating budget to traditional advertising, Comfrt thrives on what may be the most sophisticated creator-commerce engine in DTC today. Think a 600,000+ member affiliate community that functions simultaneously as a distribution network, a content studio, and a brand-building machine, one, that propelled Comfrt to become the #1 selling brand on TikTok shop this year.

What ties all of it together is a clarity of mission that runs deeper than marketing. Mental health advocacy isn't a campaign for Comfrt, it's the brand's founding premise and emotional well-being is woven into every product decision, partnership and community touchpoint.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. It celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future. As a Florida award winner, Hudson will now be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 National Awards.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries and territories globally.

About EY | Building a better working world

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets. Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow. EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions and can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. All in to shape the future with confidence.

About Comfrt

Comfrt is a wellness-driven lifestyle and brand rooted in community, inclusivity and mental health, creating elevated essentials designed to support both physical and emotional comfort. Founded in August 2022, the brand was built on the belief that clothing should offer more than just style and functionality, it should feel grounding, calming, and familiar. In just a few years, Comfrt has become the fastest-growing DTC lifestyle and apparel brand in the U.S., creator of the most sold hoodie globally and the #1 lifestyle and apparel brand on TikTok Shop. Visit Comfrt.com.

Media Contact:

Anne Breza

917-488-4119

[email protected]

SOURCE Comfrt