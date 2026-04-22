Hudson Leogrande of Comfrt Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Florida Finalist

EY Entrepreneur Of the Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs shaping the future

MIAMI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced Hudson Leogrande, Founder & CEO of game-changing apparel brand Comfrt, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Florida Award finalist. Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities.

An independent panel of judges selected Leogrande based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

Hudson Leogrande, Founder & CEO of Comfrt, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Florida Award finalist.

"I'm so honored to be named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist," said Leogrande. "It's a reflection of how Comfrt has scaled at an extraordinary pace with an extraordinary team and extraordinary customers, and I'm thankful to each and every one of them. We've built this brand brick by brick—challenging traditional models, leaning into community and creators, and creating a product people genuinely love and connect with because it was made with them in mind."

Comfrt is a lifestyle and apparel brand rooted in community, inclusivity and mental health. Founded in August 2022, the brand was created to help people feel seen, cared for and supported in their everyday lives. Its name and tagline, Wear the Feeling, reflect a commitment to comfort, belonging and emotional connection. Today, Leogrande's bootstrapped company is the fastest-growing DTC apparel brand in the U.S., home to the most sold hoodie globally, most sold blanket in America, and the #1 lifestyle and apparel brand on TikTok Shop.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Comfrt

Comfrt is a wellness-driven lifestyle and apparel brand rooted in community, inclusivity and mental health, creating elevated essentials designed to support both physical and emotional comfort. Founded in August 2022, the brand was built on the belief that clothing should offer more than just style and functionality, it should feel grounding, calming, and familiar. In just a few years, Comfrt has become the fastest-growing DTC apparel brand in the U.S., creator of the most sold hoodie globally and the #1 lifestyle and apparel brand on TikTok Shop. Visit Comfrt.com.

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SOURCE Comfrt